7 New Kannada Movies To Watch This Week — Theatre And OTT Releases You Can't Miss

Not sure what to add to your watch list this week? From fresh theatrical releases to new OTT premieres, here are the latest Kannada films you shouldn't miss.

1. Seetha Payanam (Kannada Dub) - In Theatres (Feb. 14)

Directed by Arjun Sarja, this emotional family drama revolves around Seetha, an aspiring chef whose life changes after a near-fatal accident. Determined to thank those who saved her, she embarks on a journey that leads her to love - and an unexpected truth. The film also features Niranjan Sudhindra, Dhruva Sarja, Prakash Raj and Sathyaraj.

2. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Kannada Dub) - Streaming on ZEE5 (Feb. 11)

Starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, this action-comedy follows a national security officer struggling to repair his broken marriage while dealing with a resurfacing enemy from his past. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film blends humour, emotion and action in equal measure.

3. Surya: Power of Love - Streaming on SunNXT (Feb. 13)

A romantic action drama directed by Sagar Dass, the story centres on Surya, an orphaned college student caught between love and danger. As he falls for Bhoomi, he must confront a gangster threatening their lives.

4. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (Kannada Dub) - Streaming on Netflix (Feb. 12)

This political comedy follows a village panchayat president juggling two conflicting responsibilities - managing a wedding and handling a neighbour's funeral on the same day. Chaos, humour and social commentary drive the narrative.

5. Sarala Subbarao - In Theatres (Feb. 12)

Set in 1970s Mysuru, this romantic period drama explores the married life of Sarala and Subbarao. The film delves into love, tradition and the personal sacrifices that come with marriage.

6. Anaganaga Oka Raju (Kannada Dub) - Streaming on Netflix (Feb. 11)

Featuring Naveen Polishetty, this comedy-drama follows a man from a fallen aristocratic family trying to regain status through marriage. What begins as a calculated plan evolves into a heartfelt journey.

7. Marali Manasaagide - In Theatres (Feb. 12)

This romantic drama tracks the transformation of a restless young man who learns life lessons during an unexpected journey with two women, exploring themes of family, friendship and emotional maturity.

Whether you prefer the big-screen experience or streaming from home, this week's Kannada releases offer something for every kind of movie lover.

ALSO READ | 10 Binge-Worthy Sitcoms (And Feel-Good Series) That Hook You After Just One Episode

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.