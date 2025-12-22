Aravalli Case Again Reaches Supreme Court As Environmentalist Seeks Review Of 100-Metre Rule

The case involving the alleged weakening of the environmental safeguards protecting the Aravalli Range has again reached the Supreme Court, with environmental activist and lawyer Hitendra Gandhi writing to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for a review of the "100-metre test" rule.

Gandhi's letter—a copy of which has also been sent to the President of India—seeks a review of the apex court's decision to grant assent to the Environment ministry's recommendation on the definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges.

According to the new definition, "Aravalli Hill is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief" and an "Aravalli Range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other".

This has sparked a major row as environmentalists claim that the new definition could destroy 90% of the range due to lack of legal protection.

"The 100-metre rule risks excluding large ecologically integral parts that may not meet numerical height threshold but remain functionally critical," Gandhi said in his letter, adding that it is crucial to protect low ridges and water-recharge areas.

Gandhi has appealed the CJI to reconsider or clarify the definitional framework adopted for identifying the “Aravalli Hills and Ranges” in its recent order dated Nov. 20, 2025, warning that a narrow, height-based criterion could unintentionally weaken environmental protection across North-West India.