Aravalli Row: Centre Rejects Mining-Push Charge

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav told reporters in the Sundarban Tiger Reserve that the SC-approved definition will bring more than 90% of the Aravalli region under "protected area."

In an explanation issued amid controversy over the '100-metre' criterion, the government said the definition of Aravalli hills and range has been standardised across states on the directions of the Supreme Court to remove ambiguity and prevent misuse, particularly practices that allowed mining to continue dangerously close to hill bases.