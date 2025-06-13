'Among Darkest Days In Tata Group's History,' Says Chairman Chandrasekaran On Air India Crash

The Air India flight crash that claimed 241 lives is one of the darkest days in the Tata Group's history, Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Friday.

"This is a very difficult moment. What occurred yesterday was inexplicable, and we are in shock and mourning. To lose a single person we know is a tragedy, but for so many deaths to occur at once is incomprehensible. This is one of the darkest days in the Tata Group’s history," he said in a statement.

He said investigative teams from India, the UK, and the US have arrived in Ahmedabad to investigate the crash and Tata Group will extend full cooperation.

"... we will be completely transparent about the findings. We owe it to the families and loved ones, to our pilots and crew, and to you. The Tata Group takes its responsibility to society seriously, and that includes being open about what occurred yesterday," he said.

"Right now, our very human instinct is to look for explanations that make sense of the calamity. There is plenty of speculation all around us. Some of it may be right, some of it may be wrong. I want to urge patience," Chandrasekaran said.

The Tata Group Chairman said they will be transparent in their communication once they have verified facts about how this tragedy took place.

"As a Group trusted by so many, when we took over Air India, ensuring the safety of its passengers was our first and foremost priority. There was no compromising on it. None of this matters to the people who suffered devastating losses yesterday. At this time, we can only assure them of our full support. We will pull together as a Group and find ways to help them," he said.

