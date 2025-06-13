'It Went Full Speed And Crashed': Air India Plane Crash Lone Survivor Recounts Horror

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British-Indian national who is the only survivor of the Air India plane crash that took place in Ahmedabad on June 12, shared details about how the ill-fated plane went down.

In an interview with Doordarshan, Kumar, who was in seat 11A, next to the emergency exit, expressed disbelief at his stroke of luck. “I don't know how I came out of it alive,” he said.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was flying from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick airport when it crashed into a building in the Meghaninagar area shortly after take-off. One of the worst air disasters in recent memory, the crash claimed 241 lives.

According to Kumar, just moments after take-off, the aircraft began to behave abnormally.

“A minute after the take-off, it felt like the plane had got stuck. Then green and white lights came on. They (the pilots) tried to lift the plane, but it went full speed and crashed into the building,” he told Doordarshan.

He recalled the terrifying aftermath, saying he initially believed he wouldn’t survive. Upon regaining consciousness, he realised he was still alive. “I opened my seat belt and got out of there, he said, adding that several passengers, including the crew and others nearby, “died before my eyes".