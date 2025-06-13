Air India Crash To Become India's Most Expensive Aviation Claim With A Potential Rs 2,400-Crore Demand

The crash of an Air India flight minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday is set to become India's most expensive aviation claim, with potential liabilities ranging between $211 million and $280 million. On the upper end, this will roughly translates to Rs 2,400 crore.

An airline’s fleet insurance policy typically covers risks such as aircraft hulls, spare parts, and liabilities to passengers and third parties, said Ramaswamy Narayanan, chairman and managing director, GIC Re. The incident, involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, is expected to trigger claims under both the hull and liability sections due to the total loss of the aircraft and the fatalities.

This incident is likely to trigger multiple aspects of a typical aviation hull all-risk policy. Aircraft damage would be covered under the aviation hull all-risk section, which insures the current valuation of the aircraft, including spares and equipment,Amit Agarwal, chief executive officer and MD of Howden, India explained. For a Dreamliner, depending on its configuration, age, and other factors, this value can range between $211 million and $280 million, he estimated.

The aircraft involved (VT-ABN) was a 2013 model and was insured for approximately $115 million in 2021, based on available information. Whether the damage is partial or total, the loss would be covered based on the value declared by the airline, he said.