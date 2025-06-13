Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Found At Crash Site

The black box of Air India plane that crashed on Thursday has been recovered from the crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday, NDTV reported. The device which records vital data in an aircraft was found on the roof of the doctors' hostel that was hit by the aircraft.

A large team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) assisted by 40 personnel from the Gujarat government found the digital flight data recorder, or black box, as per NDTV.

The black box will play a vital role in unravelling the cause that led to one of the deadliest plane crashes in India.

Air India flight AI-171, operating from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick, crashed on Thursday afternoon, shortly after takeoff. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

The airline confirmed 241 fatalities of the 242 people on board, in a statement. One survivor is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national, and seven Portuguese nationals. The flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.