Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Found At Crash Site
The black box of Air India plane that crashed on Thursday has been recovered from the crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday, NDTV reported. The device which records vital data in an aircraft was found on the roof of the doctors' hostel that was hit by the aircraft.
A large team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) assisted by 40 personnel from the Gujarat government found the digital flight data recorder, or black box, as per NDTV.
The black box will play a vital role in unravelling the cause that led to one of the deadliest plane crashes in India.
Air India flight AI-171, operating from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick, crashed on Thursday afternoon, shortly after takeoff. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members.
The airline confirmed 241 fatalities of the 242 people on board, in a statement. One survivor is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national, and seven Portuguese nationals. The flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
How Does Black Box Help In This Case?
The black box contains crucial information such as flight speed, altitude, engine performance, and cockpit audio, including communications between the pilots and air traffic control.
The device has two main components: the DFDR and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR). The DFDR logs technical flight parameters, while the CVR captures audio from the cockpit, including pilot discussions and radio exchanges with air traffic control.
The black box assists investigators in determining whether human error, mechanical failure, or outside influences were to blame. Black box data was crucial to revealing the truth in previous incidents, such as the 2020 Kozhikode crash and international cases like Germanwings 9525.