Air India Crash: What Is A Black Box And How It Could Help Probe

From its humble beginnings as a strip of photographic film to today’s robust, solid-state memory units, the aircraft flight recorder, also known as the "black box," has become one of the most critical safety tools in aviation.

Investigators are now rushing to locate Air India flight AI 171's black box in the wake of Thursday's tragic crash, that occurred just after takeoff from Ahmedabad. Reports are yet to confirm if the flight recorders have been located, but once found, they will be key to understanding what went wrong.

Here are some key facts about a black box.