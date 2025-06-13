Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Gujarat ATS Recovers DVR From Air India AI-171 Flight Wreckage
Air India has confirmed 241 fatalities out of the 242 people on board. One survivor is undergoing treatment in hospital.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
A day after the Air India plane crash that claimed at least 265 lives, National Security Guards have recovered Digital Video Recorder of Air India flight AI-171 from the wreckage of the aircraft, reported ANI.
#WATCH | Gujarat ATS recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the debris of the Air India plane that crashed yesterday in Ahmedabad.— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2025
An ATS personnel says, "It's a DVR, which we have recovered from the debris. The FSL team will come here soon." pic.twitter.com/zZg9L4kptY
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Update: 10 Victims Hail From Maharashtra
At least 10 persons, including one of the pilots and crew members, on board the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad hailed from Maharashtra, reported PTI on Friday.
Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: Bajaj Allianz Activates Measures To Assist Families Of Policyholders
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has activated measures to assist families of its policyholders affected by the crash.
The company has established a special claims settlement desk to prioritise the processing of death and disability claims for customers impacted.
Source: Bajaj Allianz
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: World Leaders Offer Condolences And Support
Global leaders are in touch with the government and have offered condolences and support said Dr. S. Jaishankar in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In touch with FS @DavidLammy of UK, FM @PauloRangel_pt of Portugal and FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 13, 2025
Expressed our profound condolences and offered fullest support in this hour of grief.
Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: Xi Jinping Offers Condolences To PM Modi And UK King
Xi Jinping President of China sent his condolences to PM Modi after Air India's flight crash, reported Bloomberg. He also sent condolences to UK King.