NationAhmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Gujarat ATS Recovers DVR From Air India AI-171 Flight Wreckage
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Gujarat ATS Recovers DVR From Air India AI-171 Flight Wreckage

Air India has confirmed 241 fatalities out of the 242 people on board. One survivor is undergoing treatment in hospital.

13 Jun 2025, 01:39 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Air India’s Flight AI-171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on 12 June, crashed shortly after takeoff. The aircraft was a 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Air India’s Flight AI-171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on 12 June, crashed shortly after takeoff. The aircraft was a 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
Air India Flight AI-171 crashed after takeoff from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. Catch all the details on PM Modi’s likely visit, Amit Shah’s updates, black box recovery, and live updates on the Ahmedabad to London Gatwick flight crash.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Update: Gujarat ATS Recovers DVR From Air India AI-171 Flight Wreckage

A day after the Air India plane crash that claimed at least 265 lives, National Security Guards have recovered Digital Video Recorder of Air India flight AI-171 from the wreckage of the aircraft, reported ANI.


Ahmedabad Plane Crash Update: 10 Victims Hail From Maharashtra

At least 10 persons, including one of the pilots and crew members, on board the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad hailed from Maharashtra, reported PTI on Friday.


Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: Bajaj Allianz Activates Measures To Assist Families Of Policyholders

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has activated measures to assist families of its policyholders affected by the crash.

The company has established a special claims settlement desk to prioritise the processing of death and disability claims for customers impacted.

Source: Bajaj Allianz


Ahmedabad Plane Crash: World Leaders Offer Condolences And Support

Global leaders are in touch with the government and have offered condolences and support said Dr. S. Jaishankar in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.


Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: Xi Jinping Offers Condolences To PM Modi And UK King

Xi Jinping President of China sent his condolences to PM Modi after Air India's flight crash, reported Bloomberg. He also sent condolences to UK King.




























Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT