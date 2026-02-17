Logan Paul's Pokemon Card Sold For Rs 1,495 Crore: Here's Why It Is So Valuable

Influencer and wrestler Logan Paul shattered a record on Monday, Feb. 16, when he sold his extremely rare Pokemon card at auction for a massive $16.492 million (Rs 1,495 crore). The Pikachu Illustrator card is now the most valuable collectible in the trading card industry, surpassing the record Paul himself had set in 2021.

AJ Scaramucci, the son of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and the founder of venture capital firm Solari Capital, bought the card. After being declared the successful bidder by Goldin Auctions, AJ Scaramucci joined Paul for a livestream.

According to CNN, a Guinness World Records official confirmed that Paul had sold the most expensive trading card ever at auction.

Why Is The Card So Valuable?

Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, told CNN, “This is the most coveted trading card in the world.”

The Pikachu Illustrator card is exceptionally rare, with only 39 ever created for a Pokemon illustration competition in the late 1990s, reported CNN. Goldin added that the Illustrator card is widely regarded as “the holy grail of all Pokémon cards.”

Paul's particular card stands out because it is virtually flawless. It is the only Illustrator card rated Grade 10 by authentication agency PSA, which is the highest possible grade. Of the 20 Illustrator cards graded by PSA, only eight Pikachu Illustrators have received a Grade 9, making Paul's sale a singular achievement in the collectibles market.

From Record Purchase To Massive Profit

Paul originally set the world record in July 2021 when he acquired the same card for $5.275 million (around Rs 45 crore). This latest sale means he will make a substantial profit. According to auction house Goldin, the card also came with a diamond-encrusted chain valued at $75,000 (around Rs 68 lakh), which Paul famously wore during his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

In an Instagram post, Paul reflected on his ownership, writing, “Goodbye my friend. What a privilege it's been to be the owner of the greatest collectible in the world. From Guinness World Records to WWE debuts, Netflix to National News, this card and I have been on a generational run.”

A Collector's Grand Vision

Scaramucci shared his ambitions for rare acquisitions. Business Insider quoted him as saying, “My ambition for the card is just a small story. The real story is that I'm on a planetary treasure hunt. I'm planning to buy a T. rex dinosaur fossil, the Declaration of Independence, and I'm not stopping there. This is only the beginning.”

Paul responded with enthusiasm, saying “You're just starting? Bro. Bro, that is so epic.” He also opened packs of Pokemon cards and announced RipIt, a new collectibles business he is launching.

The Booming Collectibles Market

According to Business Insider, markets for Pokemon cards, as well as other collectible card games like Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh!, have expanded rapidly in recent years, particularly among Gen Z collectors. Rare cards frequently sell for thousands of dollars, with some investors choosing collectibles over traditional stock markets.

