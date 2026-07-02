Zensar Tech Share Price Rallies 9% In Early Trade As IT Stocks Rebound To Snap Four-Day Slump

Shares of Zensar Technolgies surged over 9% in morning trade on Thursday, July 2, as information technology (IT) stocks rebounded to snap a four-day losing streak. This comes as the Nifty IT index emerged as the top-performing sectoral gauge, with every constituent trading in positive territory. Domestic equity benchmarks extended gains for the second consecutive trading session. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.36% to 24,093.30, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.4%, or 296 points, to 77,218.78.

On Thursday, shares of Zensar Tech opened at Rs 429.45 against a previous close of Rs 426.05 and surged over 9% to hit an intraday high of Rs 468.50 apiece on the NSE. Shares last traded 8.83% higher at Rs 463.50 against a rise of 0.39% in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The tech stock has risen 5% in one week but shed 10% in one month, 33% on a year-to-date basis, and 45% in the last one year. The company commands a market cap of Rs 10,538.23 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Zensar Tech Share Price Intraday

IT stocks snap four-day losing streak

Major tech counters underwent a correction in share prices and rebounded on Thursday amid a positive sentiment in the domestic stock market. The recovery comes after an intense sell-off that has made 2026 one of the sector's weakest years in decades. Investors have been grappling with multiple headwinds, including concerns that generative AI could disrupt the traditional IT services model, weak discretionary technology spending in the US, cautious commentary from global technology companies, valuation compression and sustained foreign institutional selling.

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