Behari Lal Engineering IPO Listing Date: GMP Signals 37% Listing Gain, Expected Price At Rs 390

Behari Lal Engineering IPO's latest GMP stood at Rs 105, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 390 per share. The IPO opened for subscription on Aug 12, 2026 and closed on Aug 14, 2026.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium (GMP) indicated a substantial premium of 36.84% for the issue.

The shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Aug 19, 2026.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO Expected Listing Price

The GMP for Behari Lal Engineering IPO stood at Rs 105 on Aug 18 at 08:30 AM. With the upper price band of Rs 285, the estimated Behari Lal Engineering IPO listing price is Rs 390. This implies a potential listing premium of 36.84% over the issue price.

However, GMP is unofficial and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Behari Lal Engineering IPO Final Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Behari Lal Engineering was oversubscribed 108.44 times. As per BSE data, Qualified Institutional Buyers led the demand by subscribing their quota over 165 times.

QIB: 165.33

NII: 165.32

Retail: 53.27

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Behari Lal Engineering IPO Details

The Behari Lal Engineering IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 301.62 crores. The issue comprises fresh issue of 0.33 crore shares aggregating to Rs 93 crores and offer for sale of 0.73 crore shares worth Rs 208.62 crores.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO is set issue price band at Rs 271 to Rs 285 per share. The lot size for an application is 52 shares, requiring retail investors to bid a minimum amount of Rs 14,820 (based on the upper price band).

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

The share allotment status for the IPO was finalised on Aug. 17.

Behari Lal Engineering Financial Performance

The iron and steel manufacturing company reported an increase in revenue by 6% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 22% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

For FY26, Behari Lal Engineering reported:

Total income: Rs 546.52 crore, compared with Rs 516.30 crore in FY25

Rs 546.52 crore, compared with Rs 516.30 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 64.64 crore, up from Rs 52.95 crore

Rs 64.64 crore, up from Rs 52.95 crore EBITDA: Rs 101.32 crore versus Rs 81.31 crore a year earlier

Behari Lal Engineering IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards the following objects:

Funding capital expenditure requirement for purchase and installation of new equipment / machinery (including computers, printers and computer peripherals) along with civil work for such installation at Manufacturing Facility (Rs 19.59 crore)

Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company (Rs 0.57 crore).

General corporate purposes

About Behari Lal Engineering Ltd.

Incorporated in 1995, Behari Lal Engineering Ltd. is an integrated iron and steel manufacturing company specialising in customised engineering solutions. The company manufactures precision-engineered components for critical industrial applications, including metal rolls, alloy steel products, engineering castings, forging ingots and shafts.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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