Shiprocket IPO Listing Date: GMP Signals 35% Listing Gain, Expected Price At Rs 130.5

Shiprocket shares are set to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 19, with the latest grey market premium (GMP) signalling a potential 34.54% listing gain. Shiprocket IPO GMP today stood at Rs 33.5, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 130.5 against the upper issue price of Rs 97.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Shiprocket IPO Listing: What GMP Indicates

The latest GMP of Rs 33.5 suggests that Shiprocket shares could list around Rs 130.5, assuming the grey market premium holds. This represents a potential gain of 34.54% over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 97.

However, GMP is unofficial and actual listing prices can differ significantly.

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Shiprocket IPO Final Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shiprocket was oversubscribed 99.38 times by the third and final day of bidding on Aug. 14.

The IPO received bids for 9,385.28 crore shares against 94.44 crore shares on offer.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 122.80 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 88.99 times. Retail investors booked their quota 46.42 times.

The share allotment status was finalised on Aug. 17, 2026

Shiprocket IPO Details

The Shiprocket IPO comprised:

Fresh issue: 9.13 crore equity shares worth Rs 885.50 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 7.55 crore equity shares worth Rs 731.98 crore

The total issue size stood at Rs 1,617.48 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 92–Rs 97 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 154 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,938 at the upper end of the price band.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

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Shiprocket Financial Performance

Shiprocket remained loss-making in FY26, with its net loss widening to Rs 79.25 crore from Rs 74.45 crore in FY25, even as total income rose 24% to Rs 2,077.42 crore.

Shiprocket IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Investment in the growth of Shiprocket platforms, including marketing initiatives for the Emerging Business and Core Business (Rs 571.40 crore combined).

Investment in technology infrastructure and capabilities for the Emerging Business and Core Business (Rs 159.80 crore).

Repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed of by the company (Rs 210 crore).

Funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Shiprocket Business

Shiprocket, established in 2011, operates in India's e-commerce technology space, helping businesses manage key aspects of their retail operations. Its platform caters to micro, small and medium enterprises, D2C companies and major retailers seeking to expand their digital and physical commerce capabilities. Based on revenue figures cited by a Redseer Report, Shiprocket ranked as India's largest new-age end-to-end e-commerce enablement platform in FY25.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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