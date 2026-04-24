Zensar Technologies Approves Highest-Ever Dividend — Check Details Here

Zensar Technologies Ltd. on Friday has announced final dividend of Rs 12.60 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. This is the highest-ever dividend announced by the company. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 286.64 crore to shareholders.

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 will be informed in due course. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The company in January had given its interim dividend of Rs 2.40 per share. On July 11, it paid an final dividend of Rs 11.

Zensar Technologies Q4 Result

Zensar Tech posted a 5% surge in profit at Rs 210.60 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 199.8 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.

Revenue advanced by 1.4% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 1,450.40 crore in comparison to Rs 1,430.70 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes fell 7% year-on-year to Rs 212.90 crore. The EBIT margin contracted to 14.7% from the earlier 16% in the previous quarter.

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The company in the quarter ended March reported an orderbook of $401.8 million with a quarter-on-quarter growth of 122.9%. It also reported net cash and cash equivalent of $319.5 million.

Regionally, Africa registered quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.6%, while Europe region saw a decline in revenue growth of 1.2%. US region also posted a decline in revenue sequentially.

The health and Life Science segment registered a revenue decline of 6.7% and manufacturing and consumer services saw a decline of 3.3%. The telecommunication, media and technology segment also posted a 3.7% decline in revenue.

Zensar Tech Share Price Today

The scrip closed 5.33% lower at Rs 536 apiece on Friday. This compares to a 1.14% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. During the day, the stock fell as much as 6.12% to Rs 531.50 per share.

It has fallen 23.8% in the last 12 months and 23.83% year-to-date.

Out of 13 analysts tracking the company eight maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend 'hold rating and one suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target stands at Rs 726.73 indicating an upside of 35.6%.

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