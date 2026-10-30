Zee Entertainment Q2 Results: Profit Drops 38% To Rs 48 Crore As Margin Contracts

Zee Entertainment announced second quarter results of fiscal 2027 on Friday, October 30. The company's net profit dropped 37.7% to Rs 48 crore in the July to September quarter of the current financial year from Rs 77 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Zee Entertainment (Q2 FY27, Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit down 37.7% to Rs 48 crore from Rs 77 crore.

Revenue up 12.9% to Rs 2,224 crore from Rs 1,970 crore.

EBITDA down 46.6% to Rs 85.5 crore from Rs 160 crore.

EBITDA margin at 3.8% versus 8.1% YoY.

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