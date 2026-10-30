Zee Entertainment Q2 Results: Profit Drops 38% To Rs 48 Crore As Margin Contracts

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Zee Entertainment announced second quarter results of fiscal 2027 on Friday, October 30. The company's net profit dropped 37.7% to Rs 48 crore in the July to September quarter of the current financial year from Rs 77 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Zee Entertainment (Q2 FY27, Consolidated, YoY)
- Net profit down 37.7% to Rs 48 crore from Rs 77 crore.
- Revenue up 12.9% to Rs 2,224 crore from Rs 1,970 crore.
- EBITDA down 46.6% to Rs 85.5 crore from Rs 160 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 3.8% versus 8.1% YoY.
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