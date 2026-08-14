Zee Entertainment Gets Interim Relief From SEBI Order; SAT Allows Preferential Warrant Issue

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has granted interim relief to Zee Entertainment Enterprises from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) order, subject to the company depositing the penalty amount.

As part of the interim relief, SAT has allowed Zee Entertainment to proceed with its proposed preferential issue of warrants.

The tribunal has also permitted the company to access its mutual fund units for the purpose of distributing dividends.

However, the relief remains subject to Zee Entertainment depositing the penalty imposed by SEBI, SAT said.

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