Wall Street's Tech Selloff, Bitcoin Drop Test Retail Investor Strength Ahead Of SpaceX IPO

For years, Wall Street has benefited from one of the most reliable forces in modern markets: a retail-trader army willing to buy almost anything. Friday offered a glimpse of what happens when several of those trades come under pressure at the same time. Artificial-intelligence stocks suffered their sharpest selloff in months, Bitcoin fell below $60,000 and bond yields surged as traders revived bets that the Federal Reserve's next move could be a rate increase.

This makes the arrival of SpaceX — and what could become the largest IPO in history — one of the clearest tests yet of where speculative capital flows next. The menu of opportunities competing for that money has never been larger. First it was crypto, then meme stocks, then zero-day options, leveraged ETFs, AI proxies and prediction markets — each with its own increasingly sophisticated infrastructure.

Into that mix comes the biggest bauble of all, Elon Musk's SpaceX. Demand appears overwhelming for the rocket, satellite and AI company's shares. But its planned debut has been complicated by a meaningful shudder this week in some of the market's favorite speculative trades, raising fresh questions about how much risk appetite retail investors have — and where they choose to deploy it.

“This feels like a wobble for the tech sector and further reminder that speculative assets like Bitcoin and SpaceX sometimes unwind the hype and lose value, fast,” said Alex Morris of F/m Investments. “SpaceX, for as real — and downright cool — as its rockets and satellite internet may be, is not immune.”

Inflection Point?

A record-breaking initial public offering would once have dominated the growth-investing landscape. Instead, SpaceX is arriving into a market overflowing with competing ways to express risk, and ever lower barriers to entry for everyday investors after a period of speculative abandon.

What remains to be seen is how long investors remain enamored with their new object of fascination, at a time when the market may be on the verge of an inflection point.

Friday's drop “is a reminder that parabolic moves are inherently unstable and end unpredictably, especially when large cadres of investors act as though risk equals reward, not part of a balance between risk and reward,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers

Even retail investors might have their limits if this week's rout deepens. In crypto, it's already cracked wide open, with Bitcoin reversing all of its gains since US President Donald Trump was reelected.

As for the high-flyers in tech, the Nasdaq 100's 5% selloff Friday was its worst in more than a year — but it comes as these shares were arguably due for a pullback after a months-long rise to records. A stronger-than-expected US labor report provided the catalyst for the plunge, ramping up expectations for rate hikes.

“After nine straight weeks of gains and positioning near max full, the tinder for a selloff was there but investors couldn't find a match. Until today,” said Mina Krishnan, multi-asset portfolio manager at Schroders.

Crowded Field

The market's long bull run has featured a number of reversals, only to charge back to new highs. A bounceback next week would be in keeping with those moves, keeping SpaceX on track to added to a crowded field.

“This sets up a tricky dynamic for the upcoming SpaceX IPO, and there's certainly growing concern over the backlog of supply coming to market,” said Dan Suzuki, global investment strategist at iCapital. “But the surprise could very well be that the IPO ends up supporting the market by adding some new excitement for retail investors beyond just the AI infrastructure theme that's dominated the recent rally.”

Already, the competition for retail attention is intense. More than 600 US exchange-traded funds have launched over the past six months alone, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show, a record pace that accounts for more than a tenth of the industry's roughly 5,200 products.

More than 20 SpaceX-linked ETFs have already been filed this year alone, ranging from leveraged and inverse strategies to options-based products. Even companies that haven't gone public, including the likes of Anthropic and OpenAI, already have ETFs potentially lined up to track them. When their jumbo IPOs arrive, they will only be further enticement.

“Coming up with the Anthropic and OpenAI IPOs that are likely to come later this year, investors will be moving capital from one to the other,” said David Kass, professor of finance at University of Maryland's business school. “It is extremely rare to have such large IPOs occurring within months of each other. And they'll be competing for the same amount of fixed amount of capital.”

A JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysis of recent IPOs found retail investors chased first-day momentum roughly 86% of the time, while buying activity often increased further in the weeks that followed if shares continued rising. In other words, the challenge may not be attracting retail attention. It may be holding it.

By reserving as much as 30% of the deal for retail investors, Musk is targeting his fan base — and a cohort whose presence in the equity market has exploded in the zero-commission era. Typically, companies allocate a small portion to retail or directed share programs to the tune of 5%, according to an estimate by Jefferies Financial Group.

The potentially $22.5 billion of supply earmarked to small-time investors may not be coming at the best time for a group whose dry powder is shrinking. At Charles Schwab Corp., one of the leading retail brokers, cash holdings as a percentage of client assets have fallen to the lowest since at least 2019.

Based on estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, retail accounts make up one fifth of the total trading volume, double its representation from 15 years ago. Jefferies, meanwhile, in a note citing Bloomberg data added that long-only and hedge funds saw their combined market share decrease to 15%, compared to 23% in 2010.

With brokerage cash running at historic lows, buying SpaceX would likely come at the expense of existing positions. One stock seen particularly vulnerable is Tesla Inc., Musk's other public listing. As his business empire keeps growing and Wall Street continues to build the product complex around him to appeal to his loyal followers, the risk of concentrated bets is something that investors have to confront.

“Musk is working to make his SpaceX stock a meme stock. And he is likely to succeed,” said Meir Statman, professor of finance at Santa Clara University and author of A Wealth of Well-Being. “As I emphasize to my students, a stock of a good company is not necessarily a good stock. Valuation matters.”

The menu of investment vehicles may be expanding further. Changes approved by regulators will eventually eliminate the long-standing requirement that active margin traders maintain at least $25,000 in their accounts, lowering barriers for more frequent trading. Combined with the growth of prediction markets, perpetual futures and mobile-first brokerage platforms, the result is a market in which capital can move between narratives faster than ever.

“A lot of retail investors have a short time horizon. They're more likely to say, ‘How will I do this week or this month?' versus the buy-and-hold value investors,” the University of Maryland's Kass said. And given the relentless drumbeat of headlines on top of the rise of zero-commission trading, “that encourages the movement of capital.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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