Wall Street Set For Red Start: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Fall As US-Iran Talks Delay Hits Sentiments

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker start on Friday as investor sentiment took a hit following the abrupt postponement of a new round of peace talks between the United States and Iran in Switzerland.

The delay revived concerns over the future of a recently announced peace framework between Washington and Tehran, prompting a risk-off mood in early trading.

As of 6:05 a.m. GMT-5, E-mini S&P 500 futures were down 27.25 points, or 0.36%, at 7,543.50, while E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures fell 157.75 points, or 0.51%, to 30,562.00, indicating a subdued start for Wall Street.

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The setback comes after U.S. Vice President JD Vance postponed his scheduled visit to Switzerland, where he was expected to lead fresh negotiations with Iranian officials aimed at advancing diplomatic efforts and easing regional tensions.

According to Reuters, global shares fell and oil prices got a boost on Friday ​after U.S. and Iranian negotiators called off peace talks, while the risk of official Japanese intervention mounted as the yen traded ‌on the brink of a 40-year low.

According to Al Jazeera, the White House said on Thursday that Vance would no longer travel as planned, citing logistical challenges that complicated preparations for the talks. A spokesperson said the U.S. delegation remained prepared to travel once arrangements were finalised, but acknowledged that the timing of the negotiations remains uncertain.

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The postponement has injected fresh uncertainty into diplomatic efforts that markets had viewed as a positive step toward sustaining the tentative agreement between the two countries. Investors are now closely watching for updates on the talks, with any prolonged delay likely to weigh further on risk assets.

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