US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Slip Into Red As Chip Stocks Crash; SK Hynix Plunges 6%

US stocks opened on a mixed note on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average extending gains, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 traded lower in early deals as weakness in semiconductor stocks weighed on broader sentiment.

As of 9:32 a.m. EDT, real-time data showed the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 126.52 points, or 0.24%, to 52,785.16.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 116.73 points, or 0.44%, at 26,152.50 as of 9:31 a.m. EDT, while the S&P 500 slipped 15.48 points, or 0.20%, to 7,556.92 at 9:32 a.m. EDT.

The chip stock rout was led by SK Hynix, whose scrip plummeted by 6% after opening bell to trade at $166.04 apiece.

(This is a developing story)

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