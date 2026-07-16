Wall Street Cues: Nasdaq Futures Crash 1% As SK Hynix-Led Chipmaker Rout Continues In Pre-Market Trade

Nasdaq futures tumbled about 1% in pre-market trading on Thursday as selling pressure in semiconductor stocks persisted, with SK Hynix ADR leading the decline after suffering steep losses in the previous session.

SK Hynix ADR dropped another 7.1% in pre-market trading after ending Thursday's regular session 9% lower, signalling continued weakness in the chipmaking space before Wall Street opens.

The broader semiconductor selloff also weighed on other major names. Micron Technology fell 4.9% in pre-market trading after closing 8% lower in the previous session, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) slipped 3.4% after losing 3.5% on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Wall Street's New Feed: Trump Media Cashes In On Truth Social Data

Intel Corp. also remained under pressure, declining 3.1% in pre-market trading after ending the previous session 4.4% lower.

The weakness across leading chipmakers spilled over into Nasdaq futures, reflecting investor caution toward technology stocks ahead of the U.S. market open. Semiconductor shares have been among the biggest drivers of the Nasdaq's rally over the past year, making the sector's sharp pullback a key focus for investors.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.