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Wall Street Cues: Nasdaq Futures Crash 1% As SK Hynix-Led Chipmaker Rout Continues In Pre-Market Trade

SK Hynix extends losses in pre-market trading, dragging chip stocks lower as Micron, AMD and Intel also remain under pressure ahead of the opening bell.

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Wall Street Cues: Nasdaq Futures Crash 1% As SK Hynix-Led Chipmaker Rout Continues In Pre-Market Trade
Chip stocks extend losses as SK Hynix leads selloff; Nasdaq futures slide 1%.
Image: AI generated

Nasdaq futures tumbled about 1% in pre-market trading on Thursday as selling pressure in semiconductor stocks persisted, with SK Hynix ADR leading the decline after suffering steep losses in the previous session.

SK Hynix ADR dropped another 7.1% in pre-market trading after ending Thursday's regular session 9% lower, signalling continued weakness in the chipmaking space before Wall Street opens.

The broader semiconductor selloff also weighed on other major names. Micron Technology fell 4.9% in pre-market trading after closing 8% lower in the previous session, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) slipped 3.4% after losing 3.5% on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Wall Street's New Feed: Trump Media Cashes In On Truth Social Data

Intel Corp. also remained under pressure, declining 3.1% in pre-market trading after ending the previous session 4.4% lower.

The weakness across leading chipmakers spilled over into Nasdaq futures, reflecting investor caution toward technology stocks ahead of the U.S. market open. Semiconductor shares have been among the biggest drivers of the Nasdaq's rally over the past year, making the sector's sharp pullback a key focus for investors.

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