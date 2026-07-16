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Wall Street's New Feed: Trump Media Cashes In On Truth Social Data

This marks the media business's first step towards its foray into licensing, Mcgurn stated.

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Wall Street's New Feed: Trump Media Cashes In On Truth Social Data
Image: Screengrab of Trump's profile on Truth Social

Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social is going to license its data to financial services firm on the Wall Street, news agency Axios reported citing Trump Media and Technology interim CEO Kevin Mcgurn on Thursday. 

The lincensing will be done through introducing a new backend interface that will allow financial services companies to access real-time Truth Social data for a fee. 

This marks the media business's foray into licensing, Mcgurn stated. 

(This story will be updated shortly)

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