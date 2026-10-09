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US Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise As Tech Stocks Rebound After OpenAI Revenue Concerns

Wall Street stocks rebound after OpenAI revenue concerns triggered an AI-led sell-off, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opening higher as technology shares recover.

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US Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Rise As Tech Stocks Rebound After OpenAI Revenue Concerns
Wall Street stocks rise as technology shares recover after an AI-led sell-off.
(Photo: Unsplash)

US stock markets opened higher on Friday, as technology shares recovered following a sell-off in artificial intelligence-linked stocks triggered by concerns over OpenAI's revenue figures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.91 points, or 0.17%, to 51,318.55 at 9:31 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 gained 22.08 points, or 0.28%, to 7,787.44, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 128.92 points, or 0.47%, to 27,322.26, according to real-time market quotes.

(This is a developing story)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

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