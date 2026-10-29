US Fed To Reduce Rate-Setting Meetings From 2027, Eyes Price Stability Amid 'High Inflation'— Five Key Highlights

Warsh announced a change in how the central bank will use its meeting schedule to better weigh major issues facing the central bank, with one meeting in 2027 dedicated exclusively to broad monetary policy strategy rather than setting interest rates.

The meeting would have no vote on the federal funds rate, and no policy statement is anticipated. The remaining meetings would be regular policy-setting meetings.

Warsh said the Fed plans to have two strategy-focused meetings and six policy-setting meetings in 2028.

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"It's equally important we reserve time and space as an intellectually diverse group for strategic deliberations, for thinking anew about big questions, looking out over longer time horizons, focusing, as I say, on the left side of the decimal point," he said.

He added that the meeting schedule was "more than some administrative detail," calling it an institutional choice that affects the nature and quality of the Fed's deliberations and ultimately its decisions.

"It's yet another change to get the conduct of monetary policy on the right track."

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