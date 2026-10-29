Anthropic Is Said To Plan UK Share Offering Via RetailBook

Anthropic PBC is working with investment platform RetailBook to market its shares to UK retail traders as part of its mammoth initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The AI lab filed for a New York IPO on Monday that could be the world's largest ever. In the filing, Anthropic said it would make its shares available to mom and pop investors in the UK and parts of continental Europe.

Anthropic will follow Elon Musk's SpaceX in bypassing the need for a UK prospectus by using the country's “public offer platform,” said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

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RetailBook, which is licensed as a POP operator, will coordinate the stock sale, with other investment platforms feeding it orders, one of the people said.

No final decisions have been made and the plans could still change, the people said. RetailBook declined to comment, while a representative for Anthropic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June, SpaceX sold $364 million worth of stock in its listing to UK retail investors through POP, a regulatory framework originally introduced to facilitate access to capital for smaller domestic companies.

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The move paved the way for other companies going public abroad to access UK capital, with sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs Inc. conducting a similar offering in September.

Anthropic, the maker of AI chatbot Claude, is pressing on with plans for a stock market debut that could top the size of SpaceX's. It will list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘ANT'.

The company has tapped JPMorgan Chase & Co. to lead the sale of shares to individual investors in the US and is considering making 15% to 20% of the shares in its IPO available to retail investors across the world, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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