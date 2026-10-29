Karwa Chauth 2026 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On October 29?

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29 this year. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) October 2026 bank holiday calendar, branches in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, will remain closed on the occasion.

The holiday applies to public and private sector bank branches covered by the applicable notification. The closure applies to physical banking operations and does not mean that banks across the country will remain shut.

Banks in Delhi, Harayana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other states are not listed for closure on account of Karwa Chauth on this date in the published calendar. However, bank holidays can vary by state and banking centre. Customers should consult the RBI holiday calendar or their bank's official website to confirm whether their local branch will be operational or not.

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Karwa Chauth, also known as Karaka Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival traditionally observed by married women, particularly in parts of northern India, who fast for their husbands' well-being and longevity.

The Government of India's National Portal lists Karwa Chauth on October 29 as a restricted holiday in its central government holiday calendar. The RBI's banking holiday calendar separately lists Karwa Chauth as a holiday in Himachal Pradesh on October 29.

Even when bank branches remain closed, customers can generally access digital banking facilities on Karwa Chauth. It should be noted that all the net banking, mobile banking applications, UPI payments and ATMs will generally remain accessible during bank holidays.

Banks will also remain closed on Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays of the month, in accordance with the applicable banking holiday schedule.

Customers should check the state-wise RBI holiday list before planning branch visits, particularly during the festive season, when closures differ across banking centres.

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