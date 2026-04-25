UCO Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Up 22% To Rs 801 Crore, Declares Final Dividend

UCO Bank Ltd.'s net proift saw an uptick of 22.8% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, according to an exchange filing from the company on Saturday. It also declared a final dividend of Rs 0.44 per share.

The firm's net profit was at Rs 801 crore YoY(year-on-year) from Rs 652 crore. The company's net interest income saw a downturn of 3% at Rs 2,614 crore from the previous fiscal's Rs 2,698 crore. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) were at 2.17% sequentially from 2.41%. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) were at 0.27% from last quarter's 0.36%.

UCO Bank's provisions were at Rs 326 crore from Rs 663 crore YoY, and from Rs 523 crore QoQ.

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UCO BANK Q4 FY26 Highlights

Net Profit up 22.8% At Rs 801 crore Vs Rs 652 crore YoY

NII down 3% At Rs 2,614 crore Vs Rs 2,698 crore YoY

Gross NPA At 2.17% Vs 2.41% QoQ

Net NPA At 0.27% Vs 0.36% QoQ

Provisions At Rs 326 crore Vs Rs 663 crore YoY

Provisions At Rs 326 crore Vs Rs 525 crore QoQ

The organisation's operating proift was down 7.4% At Rs 1,573 crore from Rs 1,699 crore YoY. The firm will also raise funds up to Rs 2,700 crore via equity and Rs 5,000 crore via bonds for fiscal 2027.

The firm's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood at 18.61% as on March 31, 2026 with Tier I Capital Ratio of 16.59%. Its Credit to Deposit Ratio stood at 80.21% as of the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 as against 74.94% for the third quarter.

Shares of UCO Bank Ltd. ended 0.56% lower in Friday's trade to Rs 26.47, compared to a 1.14% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

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