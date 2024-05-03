Trade Setup For May 3: Nifty To Trade Range-Bound On Mixed Cues

The benchmark stock indices may witness a non-directional trade in the near term on mixed global and domestic cues, according to market analysts.

The NSE Nifty 50 is consistently taking the support near 22,570 while witnessing profit booking near the 22,700–22,750 areas, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "We are of the view that the current market texture is non-directional; perhaps, traders are waiting for either-side breakout."

Global cues presented a mixed picture, contributing to subdued sentiment, albeit with an overall positive undertone, according to Ajit Mishra, technical analyst at Religare Broking Ltd. "Our recommendation remains inclined towards a strategy of buying during dips, emphasising prudent stock selection and overnight risk management."

The Nifty has formed a bullish candle but traded in a narrow range in the previous session. On the higher side, 22,780–22,800 will act as a strong hurdle for the index in the short term, according to Neeraj Sharma, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd. "As long as the index remains below 22,800, a short-term retracement towards 22,500–22,300 could be possible."

The Bank Nifty indicated weakness as the index has formed a shooting-star candlestick pattern near the upper trend line resistance on Tuesday and sustained below low of a shooting star candle on Thursday, Sharma said.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 4.5 points or 0.02% higher at 22,895.50 as of 6:37 a.m. on Friday.