Uruguay Vs Cabo Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview, Predicted XI, Head-To-Head, Live Streaming And Telecast Details

Two-time champions Uruguay will play FIFA World Cup debutants Cabo Verde in their second match of 2026 World Cup on Monday, June 22. The two teams from Group H kick-started their respective campaigns at the tournament with thrilling draws. While Uruguay were held 1-1 against Saudi Arabia, Coba Verde were the headline-makers in the first round of matches as they held the reigning European champions Spain to a goalless draw.

For Uruguay, Maxi Araujo scored an 80th-minute equaliser as they salvaged a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia in their Group H World Cup opener. Abdulelah Alamri had given Saudi Arabia the lead just before halftime after reacting quickest to a saved header, while goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais produced a series of fine saves to frustrate Uruguay.

Marcelo Bielsa's side improved after the break and finally found a breakthrough when Araujo converted from close range after Alowais denied Federico Vinas. Uruguay pushed for a winner late on but were unable to find a way past the inspired Saudi goalkeeper, leaving both teams with a point.

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World Cup debutants Cabo Verde produced one of the tournament's biggest shocks holding European champions Spain to a goalless draw. Despite being overwhelming underdogs, Cape Verde frustrated one of the favorites to lift the trophy with a disciplined defensive display led by veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, who made several crucial saves and was overcome with emotion after the final whistle.

Spain, including teenage star Lamine Yamal off the bench, dominated possession but failed to break down the resilient island nation, sparking jubilant celebrations among Cabo Verde 's players and fans.

Match Time and Venue

The match will begin at 3.30 AM IST on Monday, June 22. The match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida.

Referee

Espen Eskas of Norway will be the referee of the match.

Head-to-Head

This is the first time that these two teams will be playing each other in an international match.

Form Guide

Uruguay: D-D-D-L-D-W

Cabo Verde: D-W-W-W-L-L

Uruguay

Squad

Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet, Santiago Mele, Fernando Muslera.

Defenders: Ronald Araujo, Santiago Bueno, Sebastian Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Joaquin Piquerez, Guillermo Varela, Matias Vina.

Midfielders: Maximiliano Araujo, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Agustin Canobbio, Nicolas de la Cruz, Emiliano Martinez, Facundo Pellistri, Brian Rodriguez, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Zalazar.

Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Vinas, Darwin Nunez.

Possible starting XI vs Cabo Verde

Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Caceres, Mathías Olivera, Juan Sanabria; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maxi Araújo; Federico Viñas, Darwin Núñez.

Coach: Marcelo Bielsa

Cabo Verde

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vozinha, Márcio Rosa, CJ dos Santos

Defenders: Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral, Logan Costa, Steven Moreira, Wagner Pina, Joao Paulo Fernandes, Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, Kelvin Pires, Ianique 'Stopira' Tavares.

Midfielders: Telmo Arcanjo, Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro, Kevin Pina, Yannick Semedo.

Forwards: Gilson Benchimol, Jovane Cabral, Nuno da Costa, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes, Garry Rodrigues, Willy Semedo, Helio Varela.

Possible starting XI vs Uruguay

Vozinha; Steven Moreira, Roberto Lopes, Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral; Laros Duarte, Kevin Pina, Jamiro Monteiro; Ryan Mendes, Dailon Livramento, Jovane Cabral.

Coach: Bubista

Players to watch

Darwin Nunez (Uruguay): Darwin Nunez is Uruguay's first-choice center forward. Nunez posses breathtaking pace and often scores extra ordinary goals. He will be key for Uruguay as they search for their first win of the season.

Vozinha (Cabo Verde): Vozinha was one of the prime reason why Cabo Verde denied Spain goals. The 40-year-old made multiple saves and kept a clean sheet for the World Cup debutants. Against Uruguay he will be expected to do more of the same if Cabo Verde aims to earn more points at this World Cup.

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How To Watch LIVE Telecast?

The Uruguay-Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Uruguay v Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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