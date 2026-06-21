Patanjali Foods Faces Sale Ban On Sorghum Flour Batch In Kerala's Kannur Over Pesticide Residue

Patanjali Foods Ltd. has disclosed that food safety authorities in Kerala's Kannur district have prohibited the sale of a batch of its sorghum flour after detecting pesticide residue levels beyond permissible limits.

In an exchange filing, the company said it received an email communication on June 20 from the Office of the Designated Officer (Food Safety), Civil Station, Kannur District, informing it of a prohibition order on the sale of a specific batch of sorghum flour.

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According to the filing, the action was taken due to the presence of chlorpyriphos pesticide residues exceeding the maximum prescribed limits in the affected batch.

"The prohibition order of sale of Sorghum Flour of a Batch [is] limited to Kannur District only," Patanjali Foods said in its disclosure.

The company stated that the restriction applies only to the identified batch and is geographically limited to Kannur district. It added that there is no material impact on its overall financial or operational performance, apart from the value of the affected batch.

"There is no material impact on financial or operational activities, except to the extent of value of the Sorghum Flour of the particular batch," the company said.

Patanjali Foods further disclosed that the food safety authority identified the presence of pesticide residues of chlorpyriphos in the sorghum flour batch as the alleged violation.

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The company said it intends to challenge the order. "The Company will file appeal against the Order passed by Designated Officer," it said.

The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, which mandates listed entities to report material regulatory and statutory actions.

Patanjali Foods did not disclose the quantity of the affected batch or the potential monetary impact arising from the restriction.

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