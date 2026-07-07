Titan Shares Rally Over 3% As Q1 Jewellery Growth Stays Strong — Should You Buy, Hold, Sell?

Shares of Titan Company Ltd. rose over 3% on Tuesday after the Tata Group company reported strong growth across key businesses in the first quarter of FY27, led by jewellery and a sharp jump in its international operations.

The stock rose as much as 3.8% to an intraday high of Rs 4,655.90.

Titan's domestic business grew 37% year-on-year during the quarter, while its consumer business expanded 41%. The jewellery segment, its biggest growth driver, recorded 39% growth.

Buyer growth in the jewellery business came in at early double digits, while average ticket sizes increased in the high double digits. Both plain and studded jewellery recorded growth in the mid-thirties.

The watches business grew 23%, driven by analog watches and the continuing premiumisation trend. However, the smartwatches business declined in the low teens. Eyecare also grew 23%, supported by momentum across owned and international brands.

Emerging businesses expanded 19%. Fragrances grew in the mid-teens, women's bags recorded strong double-digit growth, while Taneira posted low single-digit growth.

Titan's international business was the standout, surging 128%. The company saw strong traction in North America for Tanishq, Mia and CaratLane, while the Damas business continued to witness a gradual recovery.

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