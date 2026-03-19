The Valuation Trap: Inflated Private Prices Choke Exits, Force IPO Reckoning

India's private capital ecosystem is grappling with a valuation trap. Years of aggressive pricing during the 2021-22 venture capital boom have left many companies overvalued relative to fundamentals, making exits difficult just as market conditions have turned cautious. Strategic sales have disappointed, secondary transactions are clearing at deep discounts, and even IPOs, the preferred exit route, are no longer validating private-round prices.

Strategic exits in the private market have delivered weak outcomes over the past two years, sources tracking private equity deals said. With a limited pool of buyers for large stakes, strategic transactions have struggled to deliver premium valuations, making IPOs the most reliable exit route for financial investors, they added.

"What we are seeing is that many private companies were valued on future growth rather than underlying assets or profitability, and those assumptions are now being tested," says Winnie Shekhar, Partner at CMS IndusLaw. "When growth expectations don't materialise, it becomes difficult to defend those valuations at the exit stage."

ALSO READ | CMPDI IPO GMP Declines To 2.33% Ahead Of Opening; Check Price Band, Key Dates For Coal India Arm's Issue

Valuation Mismatch, Liquidity Freeze

Private equity and venture capital secondary transactions have expanded in scale, but exits are slowing due to valuation mismatches. According to CRISIL Intelligence, secondary market transaction value stood at Rs 377 billion in FY25 and Rs 361 billion in the first half of FY26. IPO activity has also been robust, with over 200 listings in FY25. However, elevated private valuations are colliding with weaker public market sentiment.

"Elevated valuations create a mismatch in buyer and seller expectations and slowdown exits," says Jiju Vidhyadharan, Senior Director, CRISIL Intelligence. "With the public market currently downcast, IPO activity will also be impacted. That, in turn, will limit the exit options for private market investors."

A key source of friction is legacy pricing from the VC boom. Early-stage and growth-stage rounds were often struck at 10-20x ARR multiples, while public markets today are valuing comparable listed companies at 5-7x revenue multiples. This divergence has widened buyer-seller gaps in late-stage transactions and IPO exits.

Secondary Deals at Steep Discounts

The valuation reset is most visible in the secondary market. Market participants say discounts of 40-50% are increasingly common in transactions executed eight to ten months before a planned IPO, compared with a historical norm of 20-30%. While pre-IPO secondaries closer to listing still transact near IPO valuation, those deals are preceded by sharp markdowns.

"The discounts in secondary transactions are primarily driven by timing, age of the fund, liquidity and valuation expectations," Vidhyadharan says. "In the current market environment, we can anticipate deeper discounts, driven by broader macroeconomic trends and informed buyer behaviour."

Several late-stage companies have already seen valuation resets in recent deals, including PhonePe and Meesho (around 10%), CRED (about 45%), and PharmEasy, where markdowns have been as steep as 90%. To avoid signalling a down-round, some companies are issuing convertible instruments, pegging valuation to what they believe can be achieved at IPO.

ALSO READ | Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO To Open On March 24 — Check Price Band And Other Key Details

IPOs: Pressure Builds, But Markets Push Back

Despite the challenges, IPOs remain the dominant exit channel. Since January 2025, 19 IPOs have been pure offers-for-sale, underscoring the pressure on promoters and private equity funds to monetise holdings. But public markets are no longer absorbing private-round prices without correction.

Of the 115 companies listed so far, 82 are trading below their listing-day close as of March 11, 2026, according to Prime Database. Listing gains in calendar Q1 2026 are averaging around 2%, sharply lower than 18% in the same period last year.

"During booms, private market investors enjoy upticks in valuations. Failure to adjust those when the tide turns materially affects exit valuations," says Vidhyadharan.

In several cases, investors have pushed companies toward the IPO route by exercising exit-related rights, even when founders prefer strategic sales due to cost and valuation concerns, sources familiar with such negotiations said. Merchant bankers have already been appointed in some of these situations as investors prioritise liquidity through public markets.

"For companies that sit in the middle, decent performance, good governance, but not breakout success, the exit options are limited," Shekhar says. "In many such cases, the IPO route is seen as offering better price discovery than strategic sales, which tend to involve sharper valuation negotiations."

Regulators have also flagged the risks. The SEBI Chair has warned that bloated, opaque private valuations can erode confidence and distort price discovery in public markets. Investment bankers say FPIs and DIIs are unlikely to fund exits at inflated prices, while PE investors are pushing portfolio companies toward consolidation, profitability and listing discipline.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.