Texmaco Rail Surges 10% After Securing Rs 4,045-Crore African Rail Order

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering jumped as much as 10% to Rs 117 on Wednesday after the Kolkata-based rolling stock manufacturer announced a landmark international order worth USD 430.57 million (approximately Rs 4,045 crores) — one of the largest export contracts.

The Letter of Award, received on 12th May 2026, comes from Tsiko Africa Logistics and Barberry Holdings, and covers the supply of rolling stock freight wagons, diesel locomotives, and components, alongside a long-term maintenance commitment. Under the contract, Texmaco Rail will deliver more than 2,235 freight wagons and 30 diesel locomotives, with execution scheduled across 2027 and 2028.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Market analysts say that what makes the deal particularly compelling for investors is the proposed 15-year maintenance partnership embedded within the agreement. Beyond the immediate order book accretion, the lifecycle services component offers a steady, long-duration revenue stream — a meaningful structural shift for a company that has historically derived most of its value from one-time manufacturing contracts.

ALSO READ: Dixon Tech Shares Rally After Q4 Result: Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

The order also signals a decisive step in Texmaco Rail's global expansion ambitions. Africa's rail sector, particularly South Africa, is in the midst of broad reform and infrastructure investment, and this contract positions the company as a credible supplier within that emerging ecosystem.

At Rs 117, the stock has seen a sharp re-rating on the back of the announcement, with volumes surging well above the daily average as retail and institutional traders alike reacted to the scale and strategic significance of the win.

Analysts note that the order meaningfully bolsters Texmaco Rail's export credentials at a time when Indian engineering firms are increasingly competing for infrastructure mandates across the Global South.

ALSO READ: IIFL Finance Shares Soar Over 8% After Nirmal Jain Clarifies On Rs 476 Crore Tax Order

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.