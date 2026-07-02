Texmaco Rail Stock In Focus As Company Gets Two Orders Worth Rs 351 Crore For Rakes And Wagons

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. shares are likely to be in focus on Thursday after the company said it has received two domestic orders worth a combined Rs 351.16 crore for the manufacture and supply of rakes and wagons. The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements regulations.

The larger order, valued at Rs 253.28 crore including taxes, has been awarded by JSW (South) Rail Logistics Private Limited. Under this contract, Texmaco Rail will manufacture and supply BFNSM1 rakes along with BVCM wagons. The company in its regulatory filing said the order is to be executed within 13.5 months from the effective date or the date of commencement of work.

The second order has been placed by Sushila Transport Private Limited and is valued at Rs 97.88 crore, including taxes. This contract covers the manufacture and supply of ACT1 rakes along with BVCM wagons. The time period by which the order is to be executed for the first order is on or before October 31, 2027.

Both orders are domestic in nature and are expected to add to the company's revenue visibility over the coming quarters. Texmaco Rail also clarified that its promoter, promoter group or group companies do not have any interest in the entities that awarded the contracts. The company further said the orders do not fall under related-party transactions.

The latest order win comes as rail infrastructure and logistics-linked companies continue to benefit from higher demand for wagons, rakes and freight movement solutions.

In June 2026, Texmaco Rail had secured an order worth Rs 253.3 crore from JSW (South) Rail Logistics for the manufacture and supply of railway rakes and wagons. The railway firm also received a separate order valued at Rs 11.5 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. for the construction of a second-circuit SC line on a DC tower on a turnkey basis.

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