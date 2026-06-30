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Buy, Sell Or Hold: IDFC First Bank, JSW Energy, Wockhardt, Paras Defence And Titagarh Rail — Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks, including IDFC First Bank, JSW Energy, Wockhardt, Paras Defence and Titagarh Rail.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: IDFC First Bank, JSW Energy, Wockhardt, Paras Defence And Titagarh Rail — Ask Profit
Market experts shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for an array of stocks.
Photo Source: AI-Generated

Should you add shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of  JSW Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Wockhardt Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Research Analyst, www.catapan.in and Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show. 

IDFC First Bank (CMP: Rs 79.49)

Shah: Hold

  • Hold the stock.
  • Keep stoploss of Rs 77.
  • If that is breached, might see stock heading towards Rs 67-Rs 68 on the downside.

Titagarh Rail Systems (CMP: Rs 880.70 )

Shah: Hold

  • One can book profits on short term perspective.
  • Good bet to continue holding on the long side.
  • Larger term trend is bullish.
  • Major hurdle at Rs 960-Rs 970.
  • Can expect a rally to Rs 1,200 if the resistance is breached.

Vedanta Iron And Steel (CMP: Rs 35.26)

Doshi: Hold

  • Hold the stock for now.
  • Valuation is okay.

ALSO READ: SEBI Alleges Web Of Circular Funding, Phantom Offices And Stock Manipulation At Darjeeling Industriies

Wockhardt (CMP: Rs 1,941.40)

Doshi: Hold

  • Hold the stock.
  • Speciality portfolio is expanding.
  • Demand is rising.
  • Licensing opportunities coming up.
  • Investing well in R&D.

Paras Defence And Space Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,289.05 )

Doshi: Hold

  • Continue to hold the stock.
  • Don't book profits.

JSW Energy (CMP: Rs 583.15)

Shah: Hold

  • The stock looks much stronger.
  • One can see some decent upside to the mark of Rs 626-630 on the upside.

ALSO READ: Yen Plunges To Lowest Since 1986; Japan's Policy Intervention Appears Imminent

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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