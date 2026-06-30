Buy, Sell Or Hold: IDFC First Bank, JSW Energy, Wockhardt, Paras Defence And Titagarh Rail — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of JSW Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Wockhardt Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Research Analyst, www.catapan.in and Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

IDFC First Bank (CMP: Rs 79.49)

Shah: Hold

Hold the stock.

Keep stoploss of Rs 77.

If that is breached, might see stock heading towards Rs 67-Rs 68 on the downside.

Titagarh Rail Systems (CMP: Rs 880.70 )

Shah: Hold

One can book profits on short term perspective.

Good bet to continue holding on the long side.

Larger term trend is bullish.

Major hurdle at Rs 960-Rs 970.

Can expect a rally to Rs 1,200 if the resistance is breached.

Vedanta Iron And Steel (CMP: Rs 35.26)

Doshi: Hold

Hold the stock for now.

Valuation is okay.

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Wockhardt (CMP: Rs 1,941.40)

Doshi: Hold

Hold the stock.

Speciality portfolio is expanding.

Demand is rising.

Licensing opportunities coming up.

Investing well in R&D.

Paras Defence And Space Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,289.05 )

Doshi: Hold

Continue to hold the stock.

Don't book profits.

JSW Energy (CMP: Rs 583.15)

Shah: Hold

The stock looks much stronger.

One can see some decent upside to the mark of Rs 626-630 on the upside.

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