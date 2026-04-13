Technical Stock Calls: Kush Bohra's Buy Calls, Target Price, Stop Loss — Auro Pharma, KSB, Hyundai

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has recommended two long trades and one short position for the near term, with Aurobindo Pharma as his weekly pick while reiterating bullishness on KSB Ltd.

On the downside, he maintained a sell call on Hindustan Engineering & Industries Ltd despite a recent short-covering rally.

Aurobindo Pharma Named Weekly Pick

Bohra identified Aurobindo Pharma as his weekly long trade, citing a favourable technical structure. He placed upside targets at 1,415 and 1,480, while recommending a stop loss at 1,285. The setup, according to him, reflects strengthening momentum and continuation potential in the near term.

KSB Reiterated As Bullish Bet

He also reiterated his positive stance on KSB, noting that the stock has been “doing fabulously well” and continues to hold a strong trend. Bohra set targets at 920 and 945, while revising the stop loss higher to 865, indicating improving price structure and sustained buying interest.

Hyundai Remains Sell Despite Short-Covering

On the short side, Bohra maintained a sell call on Hyundai with downside targets of 1,760 and 1,740, and a stop loss at 1,800. He noted that the stop loss was briefly triggered on Friday due to a short-covering rally, but added that trading volumes were very thin.

Because of the low-volume bounce, Bohra said the broader structure remains bearish, keeping the downside bias intact for the stock.

​Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy: Waaree Energies, Adani Power, Lenskart And More | April 13, 2026

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.