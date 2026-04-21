Tech Mahindra Q4 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Leading Indian IT consulting and services company, Tech Mahindra Ltd. will announce results for the fourth quarter of FY26 this week. The company, which is a part of the Mahindra Group, operates in over 90 countries. Here's everything you need to know about Tech Mahindra's Q4FY26 results schedule.

Tech Mahindra Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

Tech Mahindra is set to hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on April 21-22 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results and statements of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31.

Its Board of Directors will also consider a proposal to recommend a final dividend for financial year 2025-26. The audited financial results and statements will be considered and declared on April 22.

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Tech Mahindra Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for all designated persons from March 25 to April 24.

Tech Mahindra Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on April 22 at 5:15 p.m. to discuss its Q4FY26 results.

Tech Mahindra Q3 Results

Tech Mahindra reported an 8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 14,371.5 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 13,302.1 crore in Q3FY25. Profit after tax grew 13.13% YoY to Rs 1,118.6 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 988.8 crore in Q3FY25.

Tech Mahindra Share Price History

Shares of Tech Mahindra have risen 2.44% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has increased 8.65%, and in the past six months, it has grown 3.80%. On a year-to-date basis, Tech Mahindra share price has declined 6.47%. Over the past year, it has jumped by over 9.48%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,854 apiece on the NSE on Feb. 3, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,275.9 apiece on April 17, 2025. At 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Tech Mahindra shares were trading flat at Rs 1,503.70 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.68% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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