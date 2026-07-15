Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Date, Time, Earnings Call, Expectations

Tech Mahindra is scheduled to announce the financial results for the first quarter of FY27 this week. The company confirmed the schedule in a filing with the stock exchanges on June 30. The leading IT major will join hundreds of companies in sharing its performance for the April to June quarter as the earnings season picks up pace.

Here's everything you need to know about Tech Mahindra's Q1 FY27 earnings schedule.

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Date, Time

In an exchange filing, Tech Mahindra has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 16, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 16th July 2026 and Friday, 17th July 2026, to inter-alia, consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ending June 30, 2026,” the filing to the exchanges read.

It added, “The Audited Financial Results will be considered and declared on Thursday, 16th July 2026.”

Tech Mahindra is not expected to announce a new dividend on July 16. The company has already declared and closed the record date (July 3) for the final dividend of Rs 36 per share for FY2026.

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Tech Mahindra Share Price History

As of the previous market close, Tech Mahindra shares have gained 6.14% over the last five trading sessions and 0.49% over the past month.

The stock has declined 7.97% in the last six months, while its year-to-date and one-year returns stand at -6.71% and -7.12%, respectively.

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Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The broker has also notified that its trading window for deals in company securities will remain closed for designated persons such as directors, CEOs, their relatives and other senior members in anticipation of the upcoming results.

In terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India with prevention of insider trading norms, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed for the aforesaid purpose from Wednesday, June 24, 2026, to Saturday, July 18, 2026, (both days inclusive) and shall open on Sunday, July 19, 2026, i.e. 2 days after declaration of the aforesaid Audited Financial Results of the Company.

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The Quarterly Earnings Conference Call is scheduled to be held on July 16 at 5:30 PM with several Analysts/Investors/Funds to brief them on the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2026.

Tech Mahindra Q4 FY26 Results

In Q4FY26, the company reported a sequential increase in both revenue and profit. On a consolidated, quarter‑on‑quarter basis, the IT services firm posted revenue of Rs 15,076 crore, up from Rs 14,393 crore in the previous quarter.

Net profit rose to Rs 1,354 crore from Rs 1,122 crore in the prior quarter, reflecting improved operational performance.

Its EBITDA rose to 7,152 crore, while margins were up by 39.2% in YoY period. The Profit After Tax (PAT) was reported at Rs 4,811 crore, up 13.2% in Q4FY26.

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