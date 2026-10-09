TCS Dividend Explained: Amount, Record Date, Payment Date, And Other Details

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27, alongside its September quarter results. The IT major has fixed Oct. 14, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the payout, which will be made on Oct. 30.

The dividend announcement was made after a meeting of TCS' board of directors on Thursday, Oct. 8. The dividend applies to equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

TCS Announces Second Interim Dividend Of Rs 12

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In an exchange filing, TCS said its board had declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for FY27.

This is the company's second interim dividend for the financial year. TCS had announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share in July 2026, taking the total interim dividend declared for FY27 so far to Rs 24 per share.

The company will pay the latest dividend to eligible shareholders on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

TCS Dividend Record Date

TCS has fixed Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, as the record date for the second interim dividend.

The record date determines which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend. Investors whose names appear in the company's Register of Members or in the records of depositories as beneficial owners of TCS shares on the record date will qualify for the payout.

Investors should also account for the stock market's settlement cycle when determining the last date to buy shares to qualify for the dividend.

TCS Dividend Payment Date

TCS will pay the second interim dividend on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, according to the company's exchange filing.

The payment will be made to shareholders who meet the eligibility requirements as of the record date. Investors should ensure their bank account and demat account details are up to date to avoid delays in receiving the dividend.

TCS Dividend: Key Details

Particulars Details Dividend type Second interim dividend Dividend amount Rs 12 per equity share Face value Re 1 per share Financial year FY27 Record date Oct. 14, 2026 Payment date Oct. 30, 2026

The dividend announcement came alongside TCS' audited financial results for the quarter and six-month period ended Sept. 30, 2026.

TCS Q2 Results At A Glance (Cons, QoQ)

Net profit up 4% to Rs 13,884 crore vs Rs 13,349 crore QoQ

Revenue up 1.3% to Rs 73,188 crore vs Rs 72,275 crore QoQ

EBIT up 1.4% to Rs 17,553 crore vs Rs 17,317 crore QoQ

EBIT margin at 24% vs 24.38% QoQ

Investors will now track the stock's movement following the dividend announcement and the company's latest quarterly results.

Also Read: TCS Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue Meet Estimates; Dividend Declared

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