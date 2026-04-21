Tata Elxsi Q4 Profit Doubles, Dividend Of Rs 75/Share Declared

Tata Elxsi has declared a dividend of Rs 75 per share for financial year 2025-26.

Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected a wide range for the dividend payout, estimates ranging between Rs 48.49 Rs 95.03 per share. The dividend declared by the company seems to lie in the upper range of the estimates.

The company's net profit has doubled on a sequential basis, rising from Rs 109 crore to Rs 220 crore.The company's revenue rose 4.2% at Rs 994 crore compared to the previous quarter's Rs 953 crore. Its EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) increased by 11% to Rs 221 crore compared to the preceding quarter's Rs 199 crore.

The company's EBIT margin expanded to 22.3% from 20.9% regarding the quarter before it.

Tata Elxsi Q4 Results (Consolidated,QoQ)

Profit Up 2X at Rs 220 crore Vs Rs 109 crore

Revenue Rises 4.2% At Rs 994 crore Vs Rs 953 crore

EBIT Up 11% At Rs 221 crore Vs Rs 199 crore

EBIT Margin At 22.3% Vs 20.9%

The firm's stock had declined 23% in FY26 so far, compared to a 5% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. Unlike its peers, Tata Elxsi had not announced any interim dividends so far in FY26. The absence of interim payouts also add more weightage to the final dividend declaration, as investors compare Tata Elxsi's capital return approach with larger IT peers.

Share price of Tata Elxsi closed 2.97% higher to Rs 4,650.70 in the day's trade, compared to a 0.87% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50.

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