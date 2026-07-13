Tata Elxsi Q1 Preview: Modest Revenue Growth Expected While Margin Set To Narrow

Tata Elxsi Ltd. will announce its Q1FY27 results on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. The company will hold an earnings call with investors and analysts later in the day at 7:00 pm to discuss the results and the quarterly performance.

According to Bloomberg estimates, Tata Elxsi is expected to report a modest growth in revenue for the quarter, with revenue likely to rise 3% year-on-year to Rs 1,024 crore from Rs 994 crore.

The operating performance is also projected to improve slightly, with EBIT estimated at Rs 223 crore compared with Rs 221 crore in the corresponding period last year, although the EBIT margin is expected to contract to 21.77% from 22.23%.

Tata Elxsi Ltd. Q1FY27 Bloomberg Estimates (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue seen 3% higher at Rs 1,024 crore versus Rs 994 crore

EBIT seen 1% higher at Rs 223 crore versus Rs 221 crore

EBIT Margin seen at 21.77% versus 22.23%

Profit seen 11% lower at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 220 crore.

According to Bloomberg estimates, Tata Elxsi is expected to report an operating profit (EBIT) of Rs 230.5 crore for the June quarter, with the operating margin seen at 22.15%. Analysts also expect the company to post constant-currency revenue growth of 6.64%.

Here's what analysts are expecting from Tata Elxsi Q1 results

Nirmal Bang

Expects 2.3% QoQ CC growth as the healthcare and life sciences vertical bottomed out in 4Q and the decline should stop. Deal ramp ups, especially in the telecom and media vertical, should support growth.

EBIT margin is expected to expand by 10bps to 22.4% as revenue picks up, which will bring operational efficiencies and utilisation (which is low at 73% and also starts improving).

Axis Capital

Expects revenue growth of 1.8% QoQ cc driven by healthcare and media verticals, while transportation remains muted.

Expects margins to decline 60 bps QoQ due to investments in talent and technology.

Key things to watch out for: (1) update on achievability of high-single-digit growth in FY27; (2) update on recovery of auto business; (3) deal pipeline in the near term.

PL Capital

Expects Tata Elxsi to report revenue growth of 1% QoQ CC and 0.3% QoQ in dollar due to vertical specific softness.

Expect sEBIT margin to decline by 20bps QoQ.

Elara Capital

In ER&D, growth for Tata Elxsi may be weak, says the firm.

ALSO READ: Joining The Dots | The Week That Taught Markets To Read Past The Headline

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.