Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results Today: Time, Key Things To Watch, Earnings Call Schedule And Share Price Performance

Tata Consumer Products, one of India's largest FMCG companies and a part of the Tata Group, will announce its Q1 FY27 results on Friday, July 24. The Mumbai-headquartered company owns brands including Tata Tea, Tetley, Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Eight O'Clock Coffee and Himalayan Water, with operations spanning more than 40 countries.

Here's everything you need to know about Tata Consumer Products' Q1 FY27 schedule.

Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 17, Tata Consumer Products has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 24, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (consolidated and standalone) of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

While the company has not specified the exact timing, the results are expected after market hours, followed by an earnings call at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will also take on record the limited review reports of the auditors thereon.

The board agenda does not include any proposal to consider an interim dividend. Tata Consumer Products had already announced a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY26 in May 2026, with the record date fixed as May 25, 2026.

Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely watch management commentary on:

Domestic beverages demand

Tata Sampann and packaged foods growth

Starbucks JV performance

International tea margins

EBITDA margin trend

Rural vs urban demand commentary

Management outlook for FY27

Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company will hold an earnings call with analysts and investors on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Tata Consumer Products Share Price Performance

Shares of Tata Consumer Products have gained about 2% in the past five trading sessions. The stock is down 1.23% over the past month and 6.30% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has declined 7.37%, while it has gained around 1.8% over the past year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,282.65 on May 12, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,007.20 on April 2, 2026.

Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with the company's code of conduct for prevention of insider trading, Tata Consumer Products has also closed the trading window for dealing in the shares of the company from Wednesday, June 24, 2026, until 48 hours after the said financial results are declared to the stock exchanges.

Tata Consumer Products Q4 FY26 Results

Tata Consumer Products reported strong Q4 FY26 results with a 22% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 424 crore. Revenue from operations for Q4 FY26 saw an 18% YoY increase to Rs 5,434 crore.

The FMCG major crossed the Rs 20,000 crore revenue milestone in FY26 and declared a dividend of Rs 10 per share. Its consolidated EBITDA for Q4FY26 rose 27% YoY to Rs 796 crore.

Investors will be looking to see whether the company can sustain its double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion in the June quarter.

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