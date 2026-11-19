Tata Chemicals added Rs 146 crore to its India EBITDA in the first half of FY27. Its overseas operations lost Rs 406 crore in EBITDA over the same period. The difference has left the company with a problem that its domestic business, despite improving performance, has so far been unable to solve.

The Indian standalone business generated EBITDA of Rs 656 crore in H1FY27, against Rs 510 crore a year earlier. But weaker performance in the US, UK and Kenya pulled consolidated EBITDA down 21% to Rs 936 crore from Rs 1,186 crore. The decline was Rs 250 crore.

The pressure is not confined to the income statement. Consolidated net debt, excluding lease liabilities, increased to Rs 6,127 crore at the end of September 2026, from Rs 5,961 crore in March.

For Tata Chemicals, the immediate challenge is no longer simply to grow its Indian business. It is to stop its overseas operations from consuming the earnings generated at home.

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India's Better Numbers

The gap between standalone and consolidated performance was evident in the September quarter.

India revenue increased 8% year-on-year to Rs 1,303 crore in Q2FY27. EBITDA rose 22% to Rs 292 crore, helped by higher volumes, better realisations and improved operating efficiency. Yet standalone net profit fell 31% to Rs 122 crore.

Higher depreciation following capacity expansion and increased finance costs weighed on profit. The refinancing of debt held by a foreign subsidiary through domestic borrowings also contributed to financing costs.

At the consolidated level, the deterioration was more pronounced. Revenue rose 8% to Rs 4,177 crore, but EBITDA fell 29% to Rs 381 crore. Tata Chemicals reported an after-tax loss of Rs 50 crore, against a profit of Rs 219 crore in Q2FY26.

The half-year comparison makes the underlying problem clearer. Standalone revenue increased 9% to Rs 2,584 crore and EBITDA rose 29% to Rs 656 crore. Net profit slipped to Rs 465 crore from Rs 485 crore.

Consolidated revenue, meanwhile, grew 11% to Rs 8,432 crore. But EBITDA declined to Rs 936 crore. Consolidated profit after tax, before exceptional items and non-controlling interest, fell to Rs 10 crore from Rs 535 crore.

The weakness, therefore, is not coming from a broad-based deterioration in the Indian business. It is concentrated in overseas operations, where higher sales in some markets have failed to translate into operating profits.

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US Leads Decline

The US business accounts for the largest share of the deterioration.

Revenue increased 16% year-on-year to Rs 1,492 crore in Q2FY27 as sales volumes improved. But EBITDA moved into the red, with a loss of Rs 23 crore against a profit of Rs 77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For H1FY27, the swing was Rs 284 crore. The US business moved from an EBITDA profit of Rs 264 crore to a loss of Rs 20 crore. Its pre-tax loss widened to Rs 368 crore from Rs 54 crore.

Higher volumes have not helped because the economics of exports have weakened. Increased Chinese soda ash supply has pushed international prices lower, making exports from North America to Southeast Asia commercially unattractive.

The pressure is compounded by higher diesel and freight costs, which have reduced net realisations. The result is a business selling more but earning less from its operations.

The UK operation is also struggling, although its difficulties are more closely linked to manufacturing and logistics costs.

Revenue remained broadly flat at Rs 386 crore in Q2FY27. EBITDA, however, fell to Rs 9 crore from Rs 39 crore a year earlier. For the first half, EBITDA dropped to Rs 4 crore from Rs 72 crore, while the pre-tax loss widened to Rs 127 crore from Rs 70 crore.

Higher natural gas prices have increased production costs. Geopolitical disruptions to shipping routes have added to freight and logistics expenses. Lower earnings from salt and other products have further affected the business.

Kenya presents a different problem. Operations at the Magadi facility were halted following an administrative dispute. Revenue fell 45% to Rs 71 crore in Q2FY27, and EBITDA moved from a profit of Rs 18 crore to a loss of Rs 20 crore.

The business reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 19 crore in H1FY27, against a profit of Rs 35 crore in the year-ago period. Management plans to resolve the dispute, but has not specified when operations will resume.

The three markets are therefore under pressure for different reasons. But the financial effect is similar: each is contributing less to the group's earnings.

India's Gains Erased

The scale of the overseas deterioration becomes clearer when compared with the improvement in India.

Of the Rs 406 crore decline in combined EBITDA from the US, UK and Kenya in H1FY27, the US accounted for Rs 284 crore. The UK contributed Rs 68 crore and Kenya Rs 54 crore.

India added Rs 146 crore to EBITDA over the same period.

Taken together, the Indian standalone business and the three overseas operations recorded a net EBITDA decline of approximately Rs 260 crore. The decline in consolidated EBITDA was Rs 250 crore, with contributions from other businesses and group-level adjustments accounting for the difference.

The pre-tax numbers show how heavily the overseas operations are weighing on profitability. India's standalone business reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 544 crore. The US, UK and Kenya, combined, recorded pre-tax losses of Rs 529 crore.

The US accounted for Rs 368 crore of those losses, the UK Rs 127 crore and Kenya Rs 34 crore.

In effect, the pre-tax losses from these three overseas businesses were almost as large as the profit generated by the Indian standalone operation. This leaves little room for the domestic business to translate its operating improvement into stronger group-level profitability.

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Domestic Business Holds

India's relatively better performance rests on products with more stable demand, particularly salt and sodium bicarbonate.

Tata Chemicals' Living Essentials portfolio has been an important contributor. Salt volumes increased 14.6% year-on-year to 425,000 tonnes in Q2FY27. For H1FY27, volumes rose approximately 17% to 827,000 tonnes.

Repeat consumption and the company's distribution network support the salt business. Sodium bicarbonate also serves food, pharmaceutical and industrial customers.

The company is seeking additional growth from speciality products. Sales of fermentation-based prebiotics are increasing with demand for health and wellness products. Highly dispersible silica, used in radial tyres, is another area where customer approvals and commercial volumes are improving.

Solar glass manufacturing could provide longer-term support for soda ash demand as capacity expands.

But the Indian business is not immune to pricing pressure. Imports from China, Turkey and Iran continue to affect domestic prices. Sustaining growth will depend on maintaining volume increases, improving the product mix and protecting margins against input-cost inflation and changes in soda ash prices.

That makes the domestic business a source of support rather than a complete hedge against the problems overseas.

Debt And Capital

The deterioration in operating performance comes at a time when Tata Chemicals' debt has increased.

Consolidated net debt, excluding lease liabilities, stood at Rs 6,127 crore at the end of September 2026. It was Rs 5,692 crore at the end of June and Rs 5,961 crore in March.

The company has been refinancing overseas subsidiary debt through domestic borrowings to reduce financing costs. It has also used asset sales to repay borrowings.

In July 2026, Tata Chemicals raised approximately Rs 796 crore by selling investments in listed Tata Group companies. Management said the proceeds were used to repay debt in the US and UK.

The company continues to hold investments worth around Rs 8,000 crore in group companies at market value. These holdings provide a potential source of liquidity, but their sale would not address the operating losses that are weighing on consolidated earnings.

Capital expenditure is also being kept in check. Management indicated that FY27 spending would be around Rs 1,000 crore, including growth projects. A similar level is expected in the following year.

Large soda ash expansion projects are a lower priority until market conditions improve. Spending is instead being directed towards maintenance, debottlenecking and businesses such as salt, bicarbonate and speciality chemicals.

Recovery Depends Overseas

Tata Chemicals' domestic business is improving, but that alone is not enough to lift consolidated earnings. The scale of the losses in the US, UK and Kenya has made overseas performance the more immediate determinant of the group's profitability.

The US needs better export realisations and relief from freight costs. The UK needs to bring down manufacturing and logistics expenses. Kenya needs to resolve the dispute that has halted operations at Magadi.

The company's investments in group businesses and its efforts to refinance and repay debt provide financial flexibility. But neither can substitute for a recovery in operating earnings.

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