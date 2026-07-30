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Suzlon, Premier Energies Shares Slip Over 2% As Waaree Energies' Q1 Earnings Weigh On Solar Pack

Suzlon and Premier Energies shares declined on July 30 as selling in Waaree Energies following its Q1 results weighed on the broader solar sector.

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Suzlon, Premier Energies Shares Slip Over 2% As Waaree Energies' Q1 Earnings Weigh On Solar Pack
Source: AI Generated

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. and Premier Energies Ltd. fell over 2% on Thursday, extending the weakness across the renewable energy space after Waaree Energies' June-quarter results triggered a sharp selloff in the sector.

While Waaree Energies remained the biggest laggard, trading 5.35% lower at Rs 2,589.90, Premier Energies declined 3.47% to Rs 1,000.20, while Suzlon Energy slipped 2.36% to Rs 46.33 during morning trade.

On an intraday basis, the selling was even steeper. Waaree fell as much as 6.4% to Rs 2,561, Premier Energies touched a low of Rs 987, down 4.75%, while Suzlon slipped to an intraday low of Rs 46.22, a decline of 2.59%, according to NSE data.

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The weakness came after Waaree Energies reported its June-quarter earnings, where investors focused on margin compression despite healthy growth in revenue and profit.

The company reported a sharp increase in raw material costs during the quarter, with cost of materials consumed rising 63.5% year-on-year to Rs 4,843.93 crore from Rs 2,962.43 crore a year ago. The jump in input costs weighed on operating profitability, raising concerns that margin pressures could persist if commodity prices remain elevated.

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