Sudeep Pharma Shares Debut At 23% Premium Over IPO Price

Sudeep Pharma Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Friday at Rs 730 apiece, a premium of 23% over its issue price of Rs 593 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 733.95, a 23.8% premium.

Sudeep Pharma was subscribed over 93 times on the third and final day, led by demand from large institutions and non-institutional investors. The retail portion was also overbooked.

The IPO includes a mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 95 crore and an offer for sale of 1 crore shares by existing shareholders. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 563-593 per share.

Sujit Jaysukh Bhayani, Sujeet Jaysukh Bhayani HUF, Shanil Sujit Bhayani and Avani Sujit Bhayani are the promoter selling shareholders offloading stakes in the OFS segment.

ICICI Securities Ltd. and IIFL Capital Services Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and MUFG Intime India Pvt. will be the registrar of the issue.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 75.81 crore will be for capital expenditure towards procurement of machinery for its production line located at Nandesari Facility 1, Gujarat and general corporate purposes.

Sudeep Pharma is a technology-led manufacturer of excipients and speciality ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food and nutrition industries and is dedicated to contributing to the global healthcare ecosystem.

The company is one of the largest producers of food-grade iron phosphate for infant nutrition, clinical nutrition, and the food and beverage sectors, in terms of production capacity, with a combined annual available manufacturing capacity of 72,246 metric tonnes, as of June 30, 2025, as per the F&S report.

It has served over 1,100 customers and has built longstanding relationships with marquee customers including Pfizer Inc., Mankind Pharma, Merck Group, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Pharmaceutical, IMCD Asia Pte Ltd, and Danone SA.