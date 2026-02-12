Who Was James Van Der Beek? 'Dawson's Creek' Star Dies After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

James Van Der Beek, best known for playing the earnest and idealistic Dawson Leery in the late-1990s hit Dawson's Creek, has died at 48 following a prolonged battle with colorectal cancer. For many, he was the face of a generation of teen television - but his career extended far beyond one iconic role.

His family confirmed that he passed away on February 11, 2026, sharing that he faced his final days with remarkable courage, deep faith and quiet grace.

Born on March 8, 1977, in Cheshire, Connecticut, Van Der Beek discovered acting at a young age. He performed in school plays and local theatre before moving to New York to pursue the craft more seriously.

His big break came in 1998 when he was cast as the lead in Dawson's Creek, a coming-of-age drama that became one of the defining shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s. The series ran for six seasons and turned its cast into household names, with Van Der Beek at the emotional centre of its storytelling.

At the peak of his television fame, he transitioned to film with roles such as the ambitious quarterback in Varsity Blues. Rather than remain tied to one genre, he gradually diversified his portfolio.

In the comedy series Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, he memorably played an exaggerated version of himself, demonstrating sharp comic timing and a willingness to subvert his teen idol image.

Van Der Beek later appeared in projects including Pose and CSI: Cyber, moving comfortably between drama and procedural storytelling. He also competed on Dancing with the Stars, revealing a more personal side to audiences who had followed his career for decades.

He spoke publicly about his diagnosis with colorectal cancer in 2024, choosing to share his journey after initially keeping it private. Throughout treatment, he continued working and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their children. Following his passing, colleagues and admirers have come together to support his family, initiating a fundraiser to help ease the financial burden caused by prolonged medical treatment.

James Van Der Beek's enduring legacy lies in his adaptability, humility and willingness to grow beyond early fame.

