Stocks To Watch Today: Vedanta, Waaree Energies, Ceat, Bajaj Finance, Mobikwik

Stocks of Vedanta Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. and Ceat Ltd. wiill catch investors' attention on Wednesday.

Besides these, key OMCs such as ONGC, Oil India Ltd., HPCL, and BPCL may see some share price movement following Saudi Arabia's exit from the OPEC and its allied grouping OPEC+.

The move marked one of the most significant shifts in the global oil order in recent years, coming at a time when energy markets are already under strain from geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions.

Earnings In Focus

Adani Power, Bajaj Finance, Cemindia Projects, Federal Bank, Fino Payments Bank, Force Motors, Geojit Financial Services, Granules India, HEG, IIFL Finance, Indegene, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, KFin Technologies, MAS Financial Services, MOIL, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Navin Fluorine International, RPG Life Sciences, Schaeffler India, Sterlite Technologies, Syngene International, Vedanta, Waaree Energies

Stocks In News

Mobikwik (Bulk Deal): Peak XV Partners Investments sells 62.2 lakh shares in the company at a price of Rs. 214 per share, as per exchange data.

BHEL: The company signs a transfer‑of‑technology agreement with DRDO's NSTL unit. Under the pact, BHEL will develop infra‑red suppression systems for naval vessels using GT‑IRSS technology.

Cupid: The company receives a warning letter from SEBI for failure to disclose the cancellation of a preferential issue.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The company's board will consider raising funds through QIP or other modes at its meeting scheduled on May 8.

PC Jeweller: The company's arm, PCJ Mining, receives a one‑year gold‑mining licence in Chad.

Ratnaveer Precision: The company's board approves a fundraising of up to Rs. 330 crore via equity. It plans to raise funds through QIP, rights issue, or FPO, and also approves an increase in authorised share capital to Rs. 113 crore from Rs. 85 crore.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For April 29: Nifty Support Slips To 23,800 As Oil Surge, Stalled US-Iran Talks Hit Sentiments

Earnings Post Market

AWL Agri Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 17.7% at Rs 21,465 crore versus Rs 18,230 crore

EBITDA up 16.7% at Rs 524 crore versus Rs 449 crore

EBITDA margin at 2.44% versus 2.46%

Net Profit up 53.5% at Rs 292 crore versus Rs 190 crore

Bandhan Bank Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (NII) up 1% at Rs 2,796 crore versus Rs 2,756 crore

Margin (NIM) up 30 bps to 6.2%

Net Profit up 68% at Rs 534 crore versus Rs 318 crore;

Provisions at Rs 677 crore versus Rs 1,260.2 crore YoY and Rs 1,154 crore QoQ;

Gross NPA at 3.27% versus 3.33% QoQ;

Net NPA at 0.97% versus 0.99% QoQ;

Fresh slippages at Rs 10,300 crore versus Rs 13,100 crore QoQ and Rs 17,500 crore YoY;

Motherson Sumi Wiring Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 32.9% at Rs 3,335 crore versus Rs 2,510 crore

EBITDA up 1% at Rs 274 crore versus Rs 271.2 crore

EBITDA margin at 8.2% versus 10.8%

Net Profit up 1.4% at Rs 167.3 crore versus Rs 164.9 crore

Fedbank Financial Services Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 14.9% at Rs 617 crore versus Rs 537 crore

Net Profit up 40.3% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 71.7 crore

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 32.8% at Rs 229 crore versus Rs 173 crore

EBITDA up 38.8% at Rs 88.8 crore versus Rs 64 crore

EBITDA margin at 38.7% versus 37.1%

Net Profit up 35.6% at Rs 67.8 crore versus Rs 50 crore

Greenply Industries Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 19.6% at Rs 776 crore versus Rs 649 crore

EBITDA up 37% at Rs 93.2 crore versus Rs 68.1 crore

EBITDA margin at 12% versus 10.5%

Net Profit up 86.4% at Rs 30.7 crore versus Rs 16.5 crore

Go Digit General Insurance Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 9% at Rs 3,112 crore versus Rs 2,855 crore

Net Profit up 29.2% at Rs 149 crore versus Rs 116 crore

CEAT Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 23.3% at Rs 4,219 crore versus Rs 3,421 crore

EBITDA up 52.7% at Rs 593 crore versus Rs 388 crore

EBITDA margin at 14% versus 11.3%

Net Profit at Rs 244 crore versus Rs 99 crore; to pay dividend of Rs 35/share

Star Health Insurance Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Net Premium Earned) up 13.9% at Rs 4,327 crore versus Rs 3,798 crore

Net Profit at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 51 lakh

Skipper Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 29.4% at Rs 1,667 crore versus Rs 1,288 crore

EBITDA up 40.2% at Rs 173 crore versus Rs 124 crore

EBITDA margin at 10.4% versus 9.6%

Net Profit up 62.9% at Rs 78 crore versus Rs 47.9 crore

Canara HSBC Life Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Net Premium Income) up 13.2% at Rs 3,061 crore versus Rs 2,703 crore

Net Profit up 8.2% at Rs 34.7 crore versus Rs 32 crore

Sanofi India Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue down 11.9% at Rs 472 crore versus Rs 536 crore

EBITDA down 16.9% at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 172 crore

EBITDA margin at 30.2% versus 32%

Net Profit down 14.1% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 120 crore

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 29.1% at Rs 2,119 crore versus Rs 1,642 crore

EBITDA up 61% at Rs 355 crore versus Rs 221 crore

EBITDA margin at 16.8% versus 13.4%

Net Profit up 24.1% at Rs 303 crore versus Rs 244 crore; to pay final dividend of Rs 6.7/share

Piccadilly Agro Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 32.4% at Rs 360 crore versus Rs 272 crore

EBITDA up 9% at Rs 71 crore versus Rs 65 crore

EBITDA margin at 19.9% versus 24.1%

Net Profit up 13.6% at Rs 45 crore versus Rs 40 crore;

Approves demerger of sugar business into Piccadilly Food, creating two separately listed companies

Five-Star Business Finance Q4 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue (Total Income) up 8.7% at Rs 826 crore versus Rs 760 crore

Net Profit down 3.5% at Rs 269 crore versus Rs 279 crore

Brigade Hotel Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 136 crore versus Rs 134 crore

EBITDA down 3.5% at Rs 48.5 crore versus Rs 50.3 crore

EBITDA margin at 35.6% versus 37.5%

Net Profit at Rs 23 crore versus Rs 11.4 crore

Orient Cement Q4 FY26 (QoQ)

Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 647 crore versus Rs 636 crore

EBITDA up 20.3% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 89.6 crore

EBITDA margin at 16.7% versus 14.1%

Net Profit up 99.4% at Rs 55.4 crore versus Rs 27.8 crore

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 62.3% at Rs 1,739 crore versus Rs 1,072 crore

EBITDA up 58.4% at Rs 571 crore versus Rs 361 crore

EBITDA margin at 32.8% versus 33.7%

Net Profit up 89.4% at Rs 392 crore versus Rs 207 crore

Piramal Pharma Q4 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 0.1% at Rs 2,752 crore versus Rs 2,754 crore

EBITDA down 17.9% at Rs 461 crore versus Rs 561 crore

EBITDA margin at 16.7% versus 20.4%

Net Loss at Rs 8.8 crore versus profit of Rs 154 crore; one‑time loss of Rs 175 crore in Q4; Reappoints Nandini Piramal as Whole‑Time Director designate as Executive Director and Chairperson

Listing

Citius Transnet Investment Trust

Citius Transnet Investment Trust is an infrastructure investment trust (“Trust”) focused on the transport sector in India. The company acquires, manages, and invests in transport infrastructure assets such as roads. IPO was subscribed 20.4 times, institutional investors were at 23.21 times & other investor were at 17.09 times

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