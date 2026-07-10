Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, Anand Rathi Wealth, Bajaj Finserv, Restaurants Brand Asia, JSW Cement & More

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, Bajaj Finserv, Restaurants Brand Asia, JSW Cement and Muthoot Microfin will attract investor attention on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Earnings

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Result Highlights (QoQ)

Net Profit rises 59.7% at Rs 163 crore versus Rs 102 crore

Total Income up 22.6% at Rs 422 crore versus Rs 344 crore.

Seeking SEBI Nod To Act As Sponsor Of Mutual Fund.

Will Incorporate New AMC Post SEBI Approval.

TCS Q1 Result Highlights (QoQ)

Net profit down 2.7% to Rs 13,349 crore versus Rs 13,718 crore.

Revenue up 2.2% to Rs 72,275 crore versus Rs 70,698 crore.

Ebit down 3.1% to Rs 17,317 crore versus Rs 17,870 crore.

Margin at 24% versus 25.3%.

Stocks To Watch

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj General Insurance reported a 21.8% YoY increase in gross direct premium underwritten to Rs 1,760 crore in June 2026, while premium for the April–June 2026 period rose 11.6% YoY to Rs 5,769 crore. Bajaj Life Insurance delivered robust growth, with new business premium surging 76.6% YoY to Rs 1,504 crore in June 2026 and rising 58.8% YoY to Rs 3,677 crore during the April–June 2026 period.

Bajaj General Insurance reported a 21.8% YoY increase in gross direct premium underwritten to Rs 1,760 crore in June 2026, while premium for the April–June 2026 period rose 11.6% YoY to Rs 5,769 crore. Bajaj Life Insurance delivered robust growth, with new business premium surging 76.6% YoY to Rs 1,504 crore in June 2026 and rising 58.8% YoY to Rs 3,677 crore during the April–June 2026 period. Mahindra & Mahindra: The company reported strong operational performance in June 2026, with production increasing 30% YoY to 1,10,795 units from 85,232 units a year ago. Total sales rose 32.5% YoY to 1,03,502 units, while exports more than doubled to 5,954 units compared with 2,698 units in June 2025.

The company reported strong operational performance in June 2026, with production increasing 30% YoY to 1,10,795 units from 85,232 units a year ago. Total sales rose 32.5% YoY to 1,03,502 units, while exports more than doubled to 5,954 units compared with 2,698 units in June 2025. JSW Cement: The company outlined an ambitious expansion plan to increase its cement manufacturing capacity to 60 MTPA. The growth strategy includes expanding grinding capacity at Nagaur, Vijayanagar and Dolvi, setting up a split grinding unit in Punjab and a grinding unit in Fujairah, UAE, along with developing a greenfield integrated cement project at Hatta, Madhya Pradesh, supported by grinding units in Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: TCS Q1 Results: AI Greenshoots, In-Line Profit And Lukewarm Dividend — Key Hits & Misses

Muthoot Microfin: The company reported an 18% YoY increase in assets under management to Rs 14,457 crore in Q1 FY27, while disbursements jumped 49% YoY to Rs 2,645 crore. The Small and Micro Enterprise Individual Loan portfolio expanded to Rs 3,214 crore, while gold loan disbursements under the co-lending arrangement with Muthoot Fincorp stood at Rs 193 crore. Collection efficiency improved to 97.97% from 96.43% in Q4 FY26, supported by higher digital collections, which increased to 40% from 23% a year ago. During the quarter, the company also strengthened its financial position by raising Rs 2,664 crore, maintaining liquidity of Rs 1,310 crore, while CRISIL upgraded its long-term credit rating to CRISIL AA/Stable from CRISIL A+/Positive.

The company reported an 18% YoY increase in assets under management to Rs 14,457 crore in Q1 FY27, while disbursements jumped 49% YoY to Rs 2,645 crore. The Small and Micro Enterprise Individual Loan portfolio expanded to Rs 3,214 crore, while gold loan disbursements under the co-lending arrangement with Muthoot Fincorp stood at Rs 193 crore. Collection efficiency improved to 97.97% from 96.43% in Q4 FY26, supported by higher digital collections, which increased to 40% from 23% a year ago. During the quarter, the company also strengthened its financial position by raising Rs 2,664 crore, maintaining liquidity of Rs 1,310 crore, while CRISIL upgraded its long-term credit rating to CRISIL AA/Stable from CRISIL A+/Positive. Greaves Cotton: Board approved subscription to the rights issue of Greaves Electric Mobility to the full extent of its entitlement, aggregating up to Rs 331.12 crore.

Board approved subscription to the rights issue of Greaves Electric Mobility to the full extent of its entitlement, aggregating up to Rs 331.12 crore. Restaurant Brands Asia : Open offer for acquisition of up to 20.81 crore shares at Rs 70 per share, aggregating up to Rs 1,464.55 crore.

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