Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Elxsi, L&T Tech, KEC International, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp & More

Shares of Tata Elxsi, L&T Technology Services, will be in focus on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Earnings & Updates

Tata Elxsi | Q1 Results

Net Profit: Down 22.6% at Rs 171 crore vs Rs 220 crore (QoQ)

Revenue: Up 2.8% at Rs 1,021 crore vs Rs 994 crore (QoQ)

EBIT: Down 12.4% at Rs 193.8 crore vs Rs 221.3 crore (QoQ)

EBIT Margin: 19% vs 22.3% (QoQ)

L&T Tech | Q1 Results (Consolidated)

Net Profit: Up 7.4% at Rs 357 crore vs Rs 332 crore (QoQ)

Revenue: Up 2.9% at Rs 2,940 crore vs Rs 2,858 crore (QoQ)

EBIT: Up 6.1% at Rs 461.3 crore vs Rs 435 crore (QoQ)

EBIT Margin: Up 47 bps at 15.68% vs 15.21% (QoQ)

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Anand Rathi Share | Q1 Results (Consolidated)

Net Profit: Down 43.8% at Rs 23.4 crore vs Rs 41.6 crore (QoQ)

Total Income: Down 3.7% at Rs 247 crore vs Rs 256 crore (QoQ)

Fund Raising: Approves raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs

Signature Global | Q1 Business Update

Pre-Sales: Up 25% at Rs 1,970 crore (QoQ)

Average Sales Realization: Rs 17,093 per sq. ft.

Collections: Rs 670 crore

Key Update: Major foray into branded residences in collaboration with Italy's Tonino Lamborghini

Stocks To Watch

Jain Resource Recycling -Operations affected due to fire incident; affected section have been temporarily suspended, the damage is covered by insurance, and the company is extending support and assistance to affected persons and their families.

-Operations affected due to fire incident; affected section have been temporarily suspended, the damage is covered by insurance, and the company is extending support and assistance to affected persons and their families. Capacite Infra - Capacite Infraprojects Limited secures Rs. 482 Crore order from Twenty-Five Downtown Realty Limited

Capacite Infraprojects Limited secures Rs. 482 Crore order from Twenty-Five Downtown Realty Limited IDBI Bank - Clarified that the reported Fairfax offer-related news pertains to the Government of India's ongoing strategic disinvestment process; the bank stated it cannot confirm or deny the report and has not received any communication from the Government regarding finalisation of the transaction.

- Clarified that the reported Fairfax offer-related news pertains to the Government of India's ongoing strategic disinvestment process; the bank stated it cannot confirm or deny the report and has not received any communication from the Government regarding finalisation of the transaction. Belrise Industries - Launched its QIP on July 14, 2026, with a floor price of Rs 230.79 per share; the company may offer a discount of up to 5% to the floor price and has approved the preliminary placement document.

- Launched its QIP on July 14, 2026, with a floor price of Rs 230.79 per share; the company may offer a discount of up to 5% to the floor price and has approved the preliminary placement document. Hero MotoCorp - Approved additional investment of up to Rs 1,000 crore in Ather Energy through subscription to equity shares or convertible securities on a preferential basis; Hero currently holds 29.48% stake in Ather.

- Approved additional investment of up to Rs 1,000 crore in Ather Energy through subscription to equity shares or convertible securities on a preferential basis; Hero currently holds 29.48% stake in Ather. Tata Power - Approved allotment of 1.50 lakh unsecured, rated, listed NCDs aggregating Rs 1,500 crore on a private placement basis at a coupon rate of 7.50% for a tenor of 5 years

Approved allotment of 1.50 lakh unsecured, rated, listed NCDs aggregating Rs 1,500 crore on a private placement basis at a coupon rate of 7.50% for a tenor of 5 years KEC Intl. - KEC International wins New Orders of Rs. 1,180 crores

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