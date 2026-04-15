Stocks To Watch Today: ICICI Prudential AMC, Just Dial, LIC, Tata Communications, Godrej Industries & More

Stocks of ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd., Just Dial Ltd., Life Insurance Corporation of India, Tata Communications Ltd. and Godrej Industries Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings on Wednesday

Elecon Engineering Company, HDB Financial Services, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company & Tejas Networks

Q4 Earnings

Swaraj Engines (Q4 YoY)

Revenue growth of 20.2% to Rs. 546 crore

EBITDA growth of 21.1% to Rs. 75 crore

EBITDA margin stands at 13.7% versus 13.6%

Net profit growth of 20.1% to Rs. 54.6 crore

ICICI Prudential AMC Q4 (QoQ)

Net Profit down 16.8% at Rs.763 Cr Vs Rs.917 Cr

Total Income down 12.1% at Rs.1,428 Cr Vs Rs.1,624 Cr

To Pay Final Dividend Of Rs.12.40/Share

Just Dial (YoY)

Net profit down 36.5% to Rs. 100 crore

Revenue up 6.2% to Rs. 307 crore

EBITDA up 3.1% to Rs. 88.8 crore

Margins at 28.9% versus 29.7%

CFO Abhishek Bansal resigns effective April 15.

Stocks In News

Patanjali Foods: The company's board will consider a second interim dividend on April 21.

The company's board will consider a second interim dividend on April 21. Astec Lifesciences: The company announces that Nadir Godrej will step down as Chairperson and Director.

The company announces that Nadir Godrej will step down as Chairperson and Director. Godrej Agrovet: The company announces that Nadir Godrej will step down as Chairperson and Non‑Executive Director on August 13, 2026 & appoints Mr Burjis Godrej as Chairman of the company w.e.f. August 14, 2026.

The company announces that Nadir Godrej will step down as Chairperson and Non‑Executive Director on August 13, 2026 & appoints Mr Burjis Godrej as Chairman of the company w.e.f. August 14, 2026. HG Infra Engineering: The company receives an order worth Rs. 519 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy for civil and P‑way works in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

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Tata Communications: The company will declare its results and dividend on April 22.

The company will declare its results and dividend on April 22. SAIL: The company plans to set up a greenfield 600 MW solar power project in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs. 3,295 crore.

The company plans to set up a greenfield 600 MW solar power project in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs. 3,295 crore. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The company states that RBI has returned its universal banking licence application and has advised it to reapply after achieving greater diversification in its loan portfolio.

The company states that RBI has returned its universal banking licence application and has advised it to reapply after achieving greater diversification in its loan portfolio. Indian Overseas Bank: The company reduces overnight, one‑year, and two‑year MCLR by 5 basis points, effective April 15. Overnight MCLR is revised to 7.90%, while one‑year and two‑year MCLR are lowered to 8.75%.

The company reduces overnight, one‑year, and two‑year MCLR by 5 basis points, effective April 15. Overnight MCLR is revised to 7.90%, while one‑year and two‑year MCLR are lowered to 8.75%. LIC: The company approves a 1:1 bonus issue of equity shares, involving issuance of bonus shares of up to Rs. 6,325 crore. Bonus shares are expected to be credited by June 12.

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