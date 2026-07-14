Stocks To Watch Today: HCLTech, ICICI Prudential AMC, BEL, Poonawalla Fincorp & More

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd., ICICI Prudential AMC, BEL and Poonawalla Fincorp will be in focus on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings

HCL Tech | Q1 Results (Consolidated)

Net Profit: Up 3.0% at Rs 4,624 crore vs Rs 4,488 crore (QoQ)

Revenue: Up 1.8% at Rs 34,579 crore vs Rs 33,981 crore (QoQ)

EBIT: Up 3.8% at Rs 5,831 crore vs Rs 5,620 crore (QoQ)

EBIT Margin: 16.9% vs 16.5% (QoQ)

Constant Currency (CC) Revenue: Down 0.5% at $3,650 million (QoQ)

FY27 Revenue Guidance: 1–4% in CC terms

New Deal Wins: $2.41 billion

Nuvoco Vistas | Q1 Results (Consolidated)

Net Profit: Up 20.0% at Rs 160 crore vs Rs 133 crore (YoY)

Revenue: Up 8.9% at Rs 3,129 crore vs Rs 2,873 crore (YoY)

EBITDA: Up 9.6% at Rs 568 crore vs Rs 519 crore (YoY)

EBITDA Margin: 18.2% vs 18.1% (YoY)

Note: Recorded a one-time loss of Rs 48 crore in Q4 FY26

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ICICI Prudential AMC | Q1 Results

Net Profit: Up 25.5% at Rs 965 crore vs Rs 769 crore (QoQ)

Total Income: Up 20.2% at Rs 1,745 crore (QoQ)

Total Mutual Fund QAAUM: Up 1.1% at Rs 11.17 lakh crore vs Rs 11.04 lakh crore (QoQ)

Stocks To Watch

Poonawalla Fincorp - approved Rs. 500 crore secured NCD issuance on July 13, 2026.

- approved Rs. 500 crore secured NCD issuance on July 13, 2026. Emcure Pharmaceuticals - Acquired the remaining 12.05% stake (6.64 lakh shares) in subsidiary Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for Rs 231.87 crore

- Acquired the remaining 12.05% stake (6.64 lakh shares) in subsidiary Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for Rs 231.87 crore BEL - receives orders worth Rs.572 Crore.

- receives orders worth Rs.572 Crore. Jaykay Enterprises - Board approved raising up to Rs 155 crore through a rights issue of partly paid-up equity shares to eligible shareholders.

- Board approved raising up to Rs 155 crore through a rights issue of partly paid-up equity shares to eligible shareholders. HCL Technologies - Board approved investment of Rs 3,500 crore to set up AI data centres in India through new wholly owned subsidiaries, and approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary for this purpose. Appointment of Mr. Jacob Christian Dahl as an Independent Director

- Board approved investment of Rs 3,500 crore to set up AI data centres in India through new wholly owned subsidiaries, and approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary for this purpose. Appointment of Mr. Jacob Christian Dahl as an Independent Director EMS - Emerged as the Lowest bidder for a sewerage infrastructure project awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi, with an estimated order value of Rs 105.82 crore

- Emerged as the Lowest bidder for a sewerage infrastructure project awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi, with an estimated order value of Rs 105.82 crore Zee Entertainment - RBI approved redemption of FCCBs worth $23.9 million and cancellation of the remaining $215.1 million FCCB commitment.

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