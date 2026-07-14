Stocks To Watch Today: HCLTech, ICICI Prudential AMC, BEL, Poonawalla Fincorp & More

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Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd., ICICI Prudential AMC, BEL and Poonawalla Fincorp will be in focus on Tuesday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
Earnings
HCL Tech | Q1 Results (Consolidated)
- Net Profit: Up 3.0% at Rs 4,624 crore vs Rs 4,488 crore (QoQ)
- Revenue: Up 1.8% at Rs 34,579 crore vs Rs 33,981 crore (QoQ)
- EBIT: Up 3.8% at Rs 5,831 crore vs Rs 5,620 crore (QoQ)
- EBIT Margin: 16.9% vs 16.5% (QoQ)
- Constant Currency (CC) Revenue: Down 0.5% at $3,650 million (QoQ)
- FY27 Revenue Guidance: 1–4% in CC terms
- New Deal Wins: $2.41 billion
Nuvoco Vistas | Q1 Results (Consolidated)
- Net Profit: Up 20.0% at Rs 160 crore vs Rs 133 crore (YoY)
- Revenue: Up 8.9% at Rs 3,129 crore vs Rs 2,873 crore (YoY)
- EBITDA: Up 9.6% at Rs 568 crore vs Rs 519 crore (YoY)
- EBITDA Margin: 18.2% vs 18.1% (YoY)
- Note: Recorded a one-time loss of Rs 48 crore in Q4 FY26
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ICICI Prudential AMC | Q1 Results
- Net Profit: Up 25.5% at Rs 965 crore vs Rs 769 crore (QoQ)
- Total Income: Up 20.2% at Rs 1,745 crore (QoQ)
- Total Mutual Fund QAAUM: Up 1.1% at Rs 11.17 lakh crore vs Rs 11.04 lakh crore (QoQ)
Stocks To Watch
- Poonawalla Fincorp - approved Rs. 500 crore secured NCD issuance on July 13, 2026.
- Emcure Pharmaceuticals - Acquired the remaining 12.05% stake (6.64 lakh shares) in subsidiary Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for Rs 231.87 crore
- BEL - receives orders worth Rs.572 Crore.
- Jaykay Enterprises - Board approved raising up to Rs 155 crore through a rights issue of partly paid-up equity shares to eligible shareholders.
- HCL Technologies - Board approved investment of Rs 3,500 crore to set up AI data centres in India through new wholly owned subsidiaries, and approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary for this purpose. Appointment of Mr. Jacob Christian Dahl as an Independent Director
- EMS - Emerged as the Lowest bidder for a sewerage infrastructure project awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi, with an estimated order value of Rs 105.82 crore
- Zee Entertainment - RBI approved redemption of FCCBs worth $23.9 million and cancellation of the remaining $215.1 million FCCB commitment.
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